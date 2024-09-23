 iPhone designer confirmed to be working with OpenAI on a ‘secret’ AI device | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone designer confirmed to be working with OpenAI on a ‘secret’ AI device

iPhone designer confirmed to be working with OpenAI on a ‘secret’ AI device

Jony Ive, the designer of the first iPhone, left Apple a few years ago, but he is now confirmed to be collaborating with OpenAI on a new device. Here’s what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 12:24 IST
Jony Ive
Jony Ive with Apple CEO Tim Cook during the iPhone XS and iPhone XR launch. (AFP)

Apple's key leadership is gradually thinning out, and one of the first to kick-start this was Jony Ive, Apple's lead designer, who worked on the first iPhone and was instrumental in creating the iPad, among other products. Since leaving, Ive founded his own design firm, LoveFrom. However, last year, reports began surfacing that Ive was ‘secretly' collaborating with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to create a new hardware-based product, and now, this has been confirmed by The New York Times. In fact, the report suggests that this project could attract around $1 billion in investment by the end of the year.

Also Read: iPhone 16's big Siri AI update could launch in March 2025: Report

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Jony Ive's ‘Secret' Hardware Project With OpenAI

The New York Times reports that there are currently around 10 members working on the project, and the most intriguing part is that two of them, Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, were key figures who worked with Ive on the original iPhone. But, that doesn't confirm that it  is going to be a smartphone; that detail is still under wraps. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Ive and the team are likely working on the project in San Francisco, but it's not yet clear what the device will be. However, it could be a touchscreen computing device, inspired by the iPhone, designed to handle complex tasks with the help of AI—tasks that traditional software supposedly cannot manage.

Also Read: Google Pixel 8 at just 32,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it

When Can You Expect It to Launch?

The report adds that LoveFrom's co-founder, Marc Newson, said it's uncertain when to expect the device, as the timeline is still under evaluation. That said, it may be a while before we even see a reveal. Over the past year or two, companies like Rabbit and Humane (also founded by ex-Apple leaders) have launched products with mixed market appeal, and considering the high expectations, it's certain that Jony Ive and OpenAI won't want to rush the project.

Also Read: Huawei Mate XT, world's first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- Here's everything we know so far

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 12:24 IST
Trending: coldplay tickets in mumbai: how to buy on bookmyshow, time, venue and all details supreme court takes down its youtube channel after hackers upload cryptocurrency videos- all details upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 public beta brings these apple intelligence features for iphones users oxygenos 15 leak reveals ios like features, customiwation options, and a hidden ‘never settle’ easter egg amazon and flipkart may face scrutiny over alleged seller favouritism ahead of big festive sales youtube rolls out new ‘pause ads’ feature: what is it and how it will affect your experience ios 18 does not allow iphone to take blame for slow charging, notifies about… vivo v40e specifications, price in india and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry
GTA 6

GTA 6 set for fall 2025 launch; New leaks reveal new screenshots and exciting developments
Red Dead Redemption 2: Fan crafts stunning 3D wall map of iconic town Valentine

Red Dead Redemption 2: Fan crafts stunning 3D wall map of iconic town Valentine
Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

Valve collaborates with Rockstar Games to address GTA Online BattlEye issue on Steam Deck

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets