iPhone Fold may drop a key security feature, but it's not as bad as it sounds

Apple is reported to announce its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. The foldable has also started to appear on the rumour mill, giving an early glimpse of what Apple may announce. In the recent leak, the Apple iPhone Fold is rumoured to discard crucial security features, but it may not be a deal breaker.

Reports suggest the iPhone Fold could feature an under-display dual-selfie camera, but it may not support Face ID. Therefore, for the phone unlock, the iPhone Fold may rely on Touch ID. While buyers may have mixed emotions regarding the change, it could become a major design advantage for Apple.

iPhone Fold launch: What to expect

According to J.P. Morgan's analysis of a leaked iPhone Fold spec sheet, the device may feature a dual-selfie camera that may include a 24MP under-display selfie camera. However, the camera may not include the Face ID feature to unlock the device. Instead, the iPhone Fold will likely rely on Touch ID. The Touch ID feature will likely be based on the side button or under the display sensor.

In addition to dual selfie cameras, the iPhone Fold was also revealed to feature dual rear cameras. This may include a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera, similar to what we have seen on the recent iPhone 17 model. Therefore, the iPhone Fold may not have a triple camera setup like the Pro models. Since the information is based on leaks, take it with a grain of salt until Apple officially reveals or teases the launch of the iPhone Fold.

Apart from these features, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch foldable LTPO OLED display and a 5.5-inch LTPO OLED cover display. The foldable will likely be powered by Apple's A20 series chip for performance, and the battery capacity may fall between 5000mAh to 5500mAh.