iPhone, Mac and iPad users, update software urgently to avoid getting hacked - Check Indian Government’s alert

If you are using Apple iPhone, Mac, or iPad, you should update your OS software as soon as possible to avoid potential online security risks. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 15:39 IST
iPhone, Mac and iPad users should update their devices to the latest software with fixes to avoid potential security risks. (Apple)

Apple users generally feel secure about privacy due to Apple's strong emphasis on it for their products, whether Macs or iPhones. However, even Apple products  have software security flaws that go unnoticed. It is only when Apple fixes these flaws that information is released, prompting users to take action and update their devices.

In the latest instance, a similar situation has prompted the Indian Government's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to issue a ‘high risk' alert. The organisation is asking Apple users who own iPhones, iPads, or Macs to update their software as soon as possible to avoid falling prey to potential security bypasses, denial of service attacks, and more. This, of course, happened after Apple released the software fixes for the myriad issues.

Indian Government's Notice For Apple Users: What It Says

CERT-In states that users with the following software versions should update their devices as soon as possible to mitigate potential risks:

  • Apple iOS versions prior to 17.6 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6
  • Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7.9 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.9
  • Apple macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6
  • Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8
  • Apple macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6
  • Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.6
  • Apple tvOS versions prior to 17.6
  • Apple visionOS versions prior to 1.3
  • Apple Safari versions prior to 17.6

Apple has already released the security updates corresponding to the above software, and users should update their devices without delay to safeguard themselves from undue harm.

It should be noted that when Apple discovers these vulnerabilities, it isn't always necessary that they have been exploited. This is why most such fix announcements are made after an update has been released by the company. So, while there is no immediate risk, it is possible that bad actors may try to exploit them. 

Apple Alerts: Here's What You Need To Remember For The Future

It goes without saying, but maintaining good online hygiene is imperative. Start by turning on automatic updates for your devices, so that new updates, often containing important security fixes, are installed automatically without you having to worry about it.

Additionally, if you have a device that is quite old and doesn't receive updates anymore, it is best to avoid using it. If you must use it, limit it to non-essential tasks, such as using it as a camera, and avoid connecting it to the Internet, as it may potentially put you at risk of being exposed to bad actors.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 15:39 IST
