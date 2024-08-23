iPhone ringtones written by Grammy winning musician- Know if you are using the similar ringtones

The Grammy winning artist Flying Lotus or Steven D. Bingley-Ellison, the co-founder of Brainfeeder label and an acclaimed producer disclosed that he penned down a couple of ringtones which have been available on iPhones since the launch of iOS 13 in 2019. These ringtones include the popular “Daybreak” and "Chalet”.

The surprising revelation

This astonishing secret was revealed during an episode of the “Twenty Thousand Hertz” podcast which premiered on August 21. The latest episode focused on breaking down the “Sounds of Apple.”

Flying Lotus confesses about creating two ringtones for iPhone

Flying Lotus recently took to social media platform X and confessed that “Apple leaked it so I can say it. I wrote some ringtones that have been in your iPhone since iOS 13.”

Flying Lotus shared with Exclaim! Magazine that he used to create ringtones for himself and wanted to make something which could be pleasant to hear over and over again.

"The one thing that was in my benefit was that I actually had made ringtones for myself before," he said. "So I kind of feel like I knew what was pleasing to hear as a loop, over and over again. Something that alerts you, but isn't abrasive. Something that's musical, but isn't cheesy. Just finding that balance where it's a bit ambient, but also something that cuts through,” Lotus said.

Flying Lotus also shared that Chalet ringtone's sound exhibits "some kind of memory, like you're listening to an old cassette."

Both Daybreak and Chalet are one of the most popular ringtones among iPhone users. These are soft and soothing sounds that have ambient features.

Flying Lotus, the famous musician whose career span over 20 years in the music industry, recently released his new solo single called “Garmonbozia,” the previous week. The musician released his full album called Flamagra in 2019 which was critically acclaimed. The album featured artists including Anderson Park, George Clinton, and Solange.

The iPhone users can change their ringtones by going to settings menu and selecting sound and haptics option. Then they can choose a ringtone of their default sound for phone calls and alarms.