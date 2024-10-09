iPhone SE 4 may debut along with this Apple product: Here’s what we know

iPhone SE 4 is one of the most anticipated devices among Apple fans since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. As Apple gears up to launch the powerful mid-ranger next year, a new report hints that the phone may not debut alone. As per a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino based tech giant is set to launch an updated AirTag in the first half of 2025. If the report is true, the launch will mark the first major revision to Apple AirTag that made its official debut back in 2021. Although Gurman has not stated that the company will launch AirTag alongside the iPhone SE 4, it is likely that Apple may launch all the products planned for H1 2025 at a single event in March.

Also read: iPhone 16 at just ₹27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal

More about Apple iPhone SE 4 Apple iPhone SE 4 White

White 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.1 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Apple AirTag 2: What we know so far

As revealed by Gurman in the report, the new Apple AirTag will likely be powered by a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip as seen in the iPhone 15. The advanced chip is said to enhance the location tracking of the new AirTag.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As per an old post by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24. He believes that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: LG, BOE to make displays for Apple mid-ranger

According to the iPhone maker, AirTag is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple's Find My app.

Current AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is water and dust resistant. It also comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag, and a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

AirTag's use proved invaluable in reuniting many users with their lost or stolen items.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!