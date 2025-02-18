iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPads, and more products to launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Apple is set to hold an event on February 19, where it is expected to unveil the next iteration of the iPhone SE. Though Apple has not officially confirmed the announcement, reports suggest that the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 could be the centrepiece of the event.

CEO Tim Cook recently teased the upcoming launch on social media, building anticipation among fans with a hint about "the newest member of the family." While the focus will likely be on the new iPhone SE, rumours also indicate that Apple may introduce several other products during the event. Take a look at what we can expect at the upcoming launch event.

iPhone SE 4

The primary focus of the event is expected to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE, Apple's budget-friendly smartphone. This model is anticipated to deviate from its predecessors by abandoning the iconic home button, a feature introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007.

This new iPhone SE will reportedly be the first Apple device to feature an in-house cellular modem chip, which could also appear in future iPhone models. While the current iPhone SE retails for $429, the upgraded model is likely to see a price increase due to its enhanced features and improved design. However, details regarding the exact price hike remain unclear, leaving some hopeful that it won't be too steep.

MacBook Air Update

In addition to the iPhone SE, rumours indicate that Apple may introduce a refreshed version of the MacBook Air. The updated MacBook is expected to maintain the current design but replace the M3 chip with the more powerful M4 chip. The new chip is said to provide enhanced power and efficiency, potentially appealing to users seeking improved performance. While some are less enthusiastic about the M4, the upgrade could appeal to Apple enthusiasts looking for the latest advancements.

iPad Updates

Although it has only been nine months since the release of the sixth-generation iPad Air, Apple may unveil a new version of the device. The rumoured update could feature a new Air model with the M4 chip, aligning with the recent MacBook update. Additionally, reports suggest that Apple could launch a new entry-level iPad, potentially equipped with the A17 Pro chip, replacing the current A14 chip. Alongside these tablet upgrades, Apple might introduce two new Magic Keyboard models as accessories.

Possible New iPhone 16 Colours

Although it remains speculative, there is a possibility that Apple will introduce new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16, aligning with the launch of the iPhone SE. While Apple has typically reserved colour refreshes for later months, it wouldn't be entirely unexpected for the company to pair new colours with the SE launch, offering customers more customisation options.

In short, Apple has a history of keeping its events relatively simple, relying mostly on press releases for minor product announcements. However, with so many potential product unveilings, it is possible that this upcoming event will be bigger than usual. Fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see which products Apple will reveal, with the iPhone SE taking centre stage.