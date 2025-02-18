Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPads, and more products to launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPads, and more products to launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

Apple's upcoming event on February 19 promises exciting announcements, including the new iPhone SE and potential updates to the MacBook Air, iPad, and more. Here’s what we can expect to get from Apple at the launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 18 2025, 12:36 IST
iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50, and more smartphones launching next week (February 2025)
iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPad
1/5 The month of February is filled with new tech launches including new generation smartphone models. In the past few days, we saw smartphones like the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, Galaxy F06 5G, and others being launched. Now, some of the crucial models are yet to make their debut in the smartphone market. Therefore, check out the list of smartphones confirmed to be launched next week.  (Vivo)
iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPad
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple’s CEO recently shared a teaser for a new product launch event on February 19. Therefore, it is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will be launched during the event. The smartphone is expected to come with significant upgrades such as a new and bigger design, a Powerful A18 chip, a 48MP single rear camera, Apple Intelligence features, and much more. Reports suggest that the smartphone will be priced at around Rs.50000. (Majin Bu/ X)
iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPad
3/5 Vivo V50: Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new V series smartphone, the V50 on February 17. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with up to 12GB RAM. It will feature a dual camera setup that may consist of a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the Vivo V50 is getting a significant battery upgrade with a 6000mAh battery. (Vivo)
4/5 Oppo Find N5: Oppo is launching its new generation foldable model, the Find N5 on February 20 in China. While we expected a global launch with OnePlus Open 2. However, OnePlus has confirmed that it will not launch a foldable smartphone this year. However, the Find N5 will be the thinnest foldable in the world as reported by Oppo executives.  (Oppo)
5/5 Realme P3 Pro: Realme will debut its new generation P series smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro on February 18. This is a mid-range series smartphone which is teased to feature a segment’s first glow in dark rear panel design. The smartphone is also teased to be water resistant with IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.  (Realme)
iPhone SE 4, new MacBook Air, iPad
Apple's upcoming event on February 19 could unveil the new iPhone SE and other exciting products. (Bloomberg)

Apple is set to hold an event on February 19, where it is expected to unveil the next iteration of the iPhone SE. Though Apple has not officially confirmed the announcement, reports suggest that the long-awaited iPhone SE 4 could be the centrepiece of the event.

CEO Tim Cook recently teased the upcoming launch on social media, building anticipation among fans with a hint about "the newest member of the family." While the focus will likely be on the new iPhone SE, rumours also indicate that Apple may introduce several other products during the event. Take a look at what we can expect at the upcoming launch event.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: OnePlus, Oppo could take the iPhone route by replacing the mute switch with an 'Action Button'

iPhone SE 4

The primary focus of the event is expected to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE, Apple's budget-friendly smartphone. This model is anticipated to deviate from its predecessors by abandoning the iconic home button, a feature introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007.

This new iPhone SE will reportedly be the first Apple device to feature an in-house cellular modem chip, which could also appear in future iPhone models. While the current iPhone SE retails for $429, the upgraded model is likely to see a price increase due to its enhanced features and improved design. However, details regarding the exact price hike remain unclear, leaving some hopeful that it won't be too steep.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch this week: This one rumoured offering may cloud buyer's mind

MacBook Air Update

In addition to the iPhone SE, rumours indicate that Apple may introduce a refreshed version of the MacBook Air. The updated MacBook is expected to maintain the current design but replace the M3 chip with the more powerful M4 chip. The new chip is said to provide enhanced power and efficiency, potentially appealing to users seeking improved performance. While some are less enthusiastic about the M4, the upgrade could appeal to Apple enthusiasts looking for the latest advancements.

Also read: MacBook Pro likely to be powered by M5 chip ahead of iPad Pro- Here's what we know

iPad Updates

Although it has only been nine months since the release of the sixth-generation iPad Air, Apple may unveil a new version of the device. The rumoured update could feature a new Air model with the M4 chip, aligning with the recent MacBook update. Additionally, reports suggest that Apple could launch a new entry-level iPad, potentially equipped with the A17 Pro chip, replacing the current A14 chip. Alongside these tablet upgrades, Apple might introduce two new Magic Keyboard models as accessories.

Also read: iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

Possible New iPhone 16 Colours

Although it remains speculative, there is a possibility that Apple will introduce new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16, aligning with the launch of the iPhone SE. While Apple has typically reserved colour refreshes for later months, it wouldn't be entirely unexpected for the company to pair new colours with the SE launch, offering customers more customisation options.

In short, Apple has a history of keeping its events relatively simple, relying mostly on press releases for minor product announcements. However, with so many potential product unveilings, it is possible that this upcoming event will be bigger than usual. Fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see which products Apple will reveal, with the iPhone SE taking centre stage.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 12:36 IST
