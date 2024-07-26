 iPhone SE 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in March: Here’s everything we know | Tech News
iPhone SE 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in March: Here’s everything we know

Apple will reportedly begin the production of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 in October. The device will likely launch in March 2025.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 10:28 IST
Apple to ramp up iPhone SE 4 production in October
iPhone 16 series launch is right around the corner and as we approach the mega Apple September event, rumours about the upcoming iPhone SE 4 are picking up some heat. In the past few days, we have heard several new details about the new mid-range iPhone model and now a report by The Information suggests that Apple is set to ramp up mass production of the iPhone SE in October this year. It is believed that the iPhone SE 4 will make its debut in March 2025. To recall, all three existing iPhone SE models were launched in March. The rumors suggest that the fourth-generation iPhone SE would bear similarities with the base model of the iPhone 14, while it will have the rear panel of the upcoming iPhone 16. Let's have a look at some expected features.

iPhone SE 4: Rumoured specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single 48MP camera at the rear. The primary camera is believed to be similar to the one seen in iPhone 15. The next generation of iPhone SE is also anticipated to feature a notch with Face ID biometric authentication replacing the Touch ID Home button. Apple may use the same rear camera manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4 will likely have a 6.1-inch display size, just like the iPhone 14. The current iPhone SE models have an LCD display, while all other iPhones in Apple's lineup have an OLED display. It is expected that the next-generation iPhone SE model will also feature OLED display material. 

Also read
Also Read: iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here's what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model

The iPhone SE 4 may also get a multifunctional action button instead of a mute switch. The action button was first introduced in iPhone 15 Pro models and the company may add the button to all its iPhone models launched in or after 2024.

iPhone SE 4: Price

iPhone SE models have been known to offer features and performance while being friendly to your pocket and the same can be expected from the iPhone SE 4. Although the phone may be expensive from its predecessors, it will still be priced significantly less than the vanilla model in the flagship lineup.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 10:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets