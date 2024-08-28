 iPhone trick: YouTube videos can save your wet smartphone’s speakers, here’s how | Tech News
It was found that the YouTube video’s sound was able to expel water for the iPhone's speaker.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 09:05 IST
Although recent iPhones do not cause much trouble when they accidentally fall in water, however, users may face some issue with the speakers. (Pexel)

iPhone users have been boasting the water resistance capabilities of their phones for a long time now. Although iPhones aren't waterproof, they get a decent water resistance rating and are known to perform fine even if you forget to take them out of your pocket before jumping in the swimming pool. Although recent iPhones do not cause much trouble when they accidentally fall in water, however, users may face some issue with the speakers. But YouTube has a solution for everything, isn't it? It turns out there's a video on YouTube that claims that its sound can remove water from your iPhone. Uploaded with the title Sound To Remove Water From Phone Speaker ( GUARANTEED ), the video has had more than 45 million views in the past four years. The claims of the video were put under test by The Verge's David Pierce and iFixit, and the result is what thousands of people in comments already stated.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch event may also mark debut of new ‘X' model: Here's what we know so far

It works

To test the claims of the video, The Verge's Pierce reached out to iFixit to prepare a test. An iPhone 13 was dunked in water with UV dye, iFixit then played the video and left the device to dry out overnight.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Why Apple event 2024 ‘It's Glowtime' may be first-of-its-kind

It was found that the YouTube video's sound was able to expel water for the iPhone's speaker. Not just iPhone, the video was able to get the water out from the speakers of other smartphones too. But it is worth noting that the video was only able to remove water from the speaker area. The water wasn't draining out from the entire phone and if you have water in the SIM slot, USB port or beneath the buttons, the video won't work. The oscillating tone in the YouTube video is able to push water out of only the speaker grille.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple's powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

Feature similar to Apple Watch

For those who are unaware, Apple already offers a similar feature to expel water using sound. But it is only limited to the Apple Watch.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 09:05 IST
Tags:
