iPhone users get iOS 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before iOS 18 roll out: Check what’s new
iOS 17.6.1 is believed to be the last iOS 17 update before Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 for eligible iPhone users.
Apple has rolled out an iOS 17.6.1 update for eligible iPhone users. The new iOS version comes with small yet important upgrades and fixes. The iOS 17.6.1 update comes a week after the launch of iOS 17.6. If reports are to be believed, the iOS 17.6.1 is the last update for iPhones before the roll out of much awaited iOS 18 that is slated to introduce Apple Intelligence features.
iOS 17.6.1 fixes Advanced Data Protection Bug
As mentioned in Apple's release notes, iOS 17.6.1 fixes a bug that was preventing several users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, the bug only impacted a small number of users. The users affected by the bug were not able to turn Advanced Data Protection on and were seeing an error message. Affected users who were trying to turn the feature off were able to see it disabled in the interface, however, it was still active for iCloud data.
How install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone
To install iOS 17.6.1 update on your iPhone, you need to head to Settings app > General > Software Update. Apart from iOS 17.6.1, Apple has also rolled out an iOS 16.7.10 update for devices that are not compatible with iOS 17.
iOS 18 arriving next month
iOS 18 is slated to arrive with the iPhone 16 series next month. Although Apple has not officially revealed a specific date for the iOS 18 roll out, it is expected to begin a few weeks after the new iPhone's debut. iOS 18's biggest feature is Apple Intelligence, however, users may have to wait for another update to get their hands on the AI tool.
