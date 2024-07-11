iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here’s what you need to do

Apple recently notified certain iPhone users in India about a potential spyware attack aiming to gain remote control of their devices. This marks the second such alert sent by the company to users in India and 98 other countries globally. Since 2021, Apple has issued similar notifications to users across more than 150 countries.

According to reports, Apple described these attacks, akin to those using Pegasus by NSO Group, as highly sophisticated and rare. The company emphasised that such attacks involve significant financial investments and target a very small number of individuals worldwide.

Ongoing Global Concern

In its latest communication, Apple warned the targeted iPhone users that these attacks are ongoing and have a global reach.

Earlier this year, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) highlighted vulnerabilities in Apple's operating systems, particularly in flagship offerings like the Safari web browser. Cert-In warned that older versions of Safari and iOS could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on targeted devices.

Have you ever heard of a mercenary spyware attack?

Unlike common cyberattacks, these are super targeted and expensive. Imagine attackers with a ton of resources focusing on just a handful of people. That's what mercenary spyware is all about. According to Apple, these attacks can cost millions and are designed to be stealthy, making them difficult to catch.

To safeguard against spyware attacks, here are some recommended tips:

1. Exercise caution with downloads and attachments: Only download software and open attachments from trusted sources. Avoid free software downloads that may hide spyware. Do not click on links or attachments in suspicious emails.

2. Use robust security software: Install reputable antivirus programs with anti-spyware and anti-malware features. Keep all software updated to benefit from the latest security patches.

3. Practise safe browsing habits: Avoid clicking on suspicious pop-up ads or links that could install spyware. Consider using browser extensions to block pop-ups.

4. Keep software up to date: Regularly update your operating system and software applications. Updates often include crucial security patches that address vulnerabilities exploited by spyware.

5. Be cautious with online sharing: Spyware can potentially steal personal information entered on websites. Be mindful of what information you share, especially when using public Wi-Fi networks.

These measures can significantly enhance your protection against spyware threats. Stay vigilant and prioritise security to safeguard your digital devices and personal data.