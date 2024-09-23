 iPhone users in India should install latest update immediately, government issues warning | Tech News
iPhone users in India should install latest update immediately, government issues warning

CERT-In has issued a warning about serious vulnerabilities in various Apple products. Users should take immediate action to update their devices and enhance security.

By: HT TECH
Sep 23 2024, 16:17 IST
Apple October event: iPhone maker to unveil new exciting products and features, here's what to expect
iPhone users in India should install latest update immediately, government issues warning
iPhone users in India should install latest update immediately, government issues warning
CERT-In warns Apple users about significant vulnerabilities and urges immediate updates to protect devices from attacks. (Pexels)

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised an alarm regarding significant vulnerabilities in various Apple products. The advisory highlights that these issues affect multiple software versions, including iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, with versions prior to iOS 18, iPadOS 17.7, and macOS 14.7 being particularly impacted. Remote attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to gain unauthorised access and execute code on the devices.

In its advisory, CERT-In indicates that the vulnerabilities pose serious security risks. The agency notes that attackers could potentially access sensitive information, execute code, bypass security measures, cause denial of service (DoS) incidents, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges, and carry out spoofing attacks. These threats highlight the urgency for users to take necessary precautions.

The advisory specifies the versions at risk, emphasising the need for immediate action. Affected software versions include:

  • iOS versions prior to 18 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.7
  • macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7
  • macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7
  • macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15
  • tvOS versions prior to 18
  • watchOS versions prior to 11
  • Safari versions prior to 18
  • Xcode versions prior to 16
  • visionOS versions prior to 2

Given the nature of these vulnerabilities, CERT-In strongly urges users of affected Apple products to update their devices. Apple has rolled out the latest operating system versions, including iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, which address these security issues.

This advisory follows a recent warning from CERT-In about vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser. The agency pointed out that users must update their browsers to versions 128.0.6613.119/.120 for Windows and macOS, and prior to 128.0.6613.119 for Linux to mitigate potential risks.

Users must take these warnings seriously and ensure their devices run the latest software versions to protect their information and maintain security.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 16:17 IST
