 iPhone users in this region can now allowed to uninstall App Store and Safari browser | Tech News
Apple last month promised changes to comply with the DMA and address the findings of the European Commission.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 12:22 IST
App makers had previously needed to use Apple's payment system on the App Store, with the tech titan getting a piece of transactions. (unsplash)

Apple will allow iPhone and iPad users in the European Union delete the App Store or its Safari browser, the tech giant told developers on Thursday.

Apple had long fiercely protected the App Store as the lone gateway for digital content to get onto its popular mobile devices. The change comes as the company loosens its grip on devices in the EU due to the bloc's landmark new digital rules.

"The App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari apps will be deletable for users in the EU," Apple said on a support page for developers.

"Only Settings and Phone will not be deletable."

Also being added is a special section where iPhone or iPad users will be able to manage default settings for browsers, messaging, phone calls and other features, according to Apple.

"As browser engines are constantly exposed to untrusted and potentially malicious content and have visibility into sensitive user data, they're one of the most common attack vectors for malicious actors," the iPhone maker said.

"To help keep users safe online, Apple will only authorize developers to implement alternative browser engines after meeting specific criteria and committing to a number of ongoing privacy and security requirements, including timely security updates to address emerging threats and vulnerabilities."

App makers had previously needed to use Apple's payment system on the App Store, with the tech titan getting a piece of transactions.

But the EU said the terms prevented app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative ways to pay, making Apple the first ever tech firm to face accusations of breaching a new law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple last month promised changes to comply with the DMA and address the findings of the European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust regulator.

From the autumn, Apple said developers in the EU "can communicate and promote offers for purchases" wherever they want, for example, via an alternative app marketplace.

The change includes a new fee structure for customers linking out of an app for offers and content.

The commission has told AFP it "will assess Apple's eventual changes to the compliance measures, also taking into account any feedback from the market, notably developers."

The DMA gives Big Tech a list of what they can and can't do in a bid to increase competition in the digital sphere. For example, they must offer choice screens for web browsers and search engines to give users more options.

The law gives the EU the power to impose hefty fines.

Apple is not the only company targeted by the DMA. Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance must also comply.

Online travel giant Booking.com will need to later this year, while the commission is also evaluating whether tech billionaire Elon Musk's X should also face the rules.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 12:22 IST
