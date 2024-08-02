iPhone users to soon get Telegram-like animated emojis for WhatsApp, here’s everything we know

iPhone users may soon be able to use Telegram-like animated emojis on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been testing animated emojis for quite a long time now and after rolling out the feature for beta users on Android last month, the Meta-owned messaging platform is gearing up to release the feature for iOS users too. Here's what we know about the new feature for iPhone users.

Also read: WhatsApp now lets you create cool GIFs using Meta AI in seconds - Here's how

WhatsApp replacing emojis for iPhone users

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iPhone users through TestFlight. The update comes with several animated emojis that replace the original Apple emojis for iOS. As of now, Meta's platform has only replaced a few popular emojis with the animated ones including the wink, laughing face, and red heart.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Delhi Metro cards can now be recharged using WhatsApp in seconds: Here's how to do it

As mentioned in the report, iPhone users will be able to see the standard iOS emojis from Apple in the keyboard panel. However, after sharing the emoji in the chat, the app will replace the standard emojis with the animated version made by Meta. Users will also be able to repeat the animation of the emojis by tapping on them.

Also read: WhatsApp to bring double tap feature for reacting to messages- Know how it will work

As mentioned earlier, new animated emojis for WhatsApp users on iPhone have been spotted in the beta version of the app. It is not yet known when the feature will be available to general users.

WhatsApp working on new AirDrop-like feature

WhatsApp is also testing a file-sharing feature on iOS that will allow iPhone users to share heavy files easily even without an active internet connection, much like how AirDrop works. According to reports, this feature has been in development on Android, but now, WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has identified its presence in the WhatsApp iOS beta on the TestFlight beta programme.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!