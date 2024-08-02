 iPhone users to soon get Telegram-like animated emojis for WhatsApp, here’s everything we know | Tech News
iPhone users to soon get Telegram-like animated emojis for WhatsApp, here’s everything we know

WhatsApp may soon replace Apple emojis for iOS with Meta's animated emjois on the app.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 12:21 IST
iPhone users to soon get Telegram-like animated emojis for WhatsApp, here’s everything we know
WhatsApp is working on a range of new features for iPhone users.. (Pexels)

iPhone users may soon be able to use Telegram-like animated emojis on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been testing animated emojis for quite a long time now and after rolling out the feature for beta users on Android last month, the Meta-owned messaging platform is gearing up to release the feature for iOS users too. Here's what we know about the new feature for iPhone users.

WhatsApp replacing emojis for iPhone users

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for iPhone users through TestFlight. The update comes with several animated emojis that replace the original Apple emojis for iOS. As of now, Meta's platform has only replaced a few popular emojis with the animated ones including the wink, laughing face, and red heart.

As mentioned in the report, iPhone users will be able to see the standard iOS emojis from Apple in the keyboard panel. However, after sharing the emoji in the chat, the app will replace the standard emojis with the animated version made by Meta. Users will also be able to repeat the animation of the emojis by tapping on them.

As mentioned earlier, new animated emojis for WhatsApp users on iPhone have been spotted in the beta version of the app. It is not yet known when the feature will be available to general users.

WhatsApp working on new AirDrop-like feature

WhatsApp is also testing a file-sharing feature on iOS that will allow iPhone users to share heavy files easily even without an active internet connection, much like how AirDrop works. According to reports, this feature has been in development on Android, but now, WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has identified its presence in the WhatsApp iOS beta on the TestFlight beta programme.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 12:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets