 iPhone users to soon get these 5 hidden iOS 18 features that were not announced by Apple
iPhone users to soon get these 5 hidden iOS 18 features that were not announced by Apple

Apple has released the iOS 18 beta for public testing. The new software comes with a set of new tools and features that are already making the rounds on the internet. However, there are also a bunch of hidden features offered by the new software.

By: RICHA FULARA
Updated on: Aug 02 2024, 11:58 IST
iPhone users to soon get these 5 hidden iOS 18 features that were not announced by Apple
Apple launches iOS 18 new beta update ahead of official launch in September. (9to5Mac)

iPhone users got the iOS 18 public beta for testing almost a month ago. The new software is expected to be available to the general public in September this year. But users who have access to the iOS 18 public beta can try out the latest features announced by Apple for the iPhones at the WWDC event in June this year.

Apple revealed some of the most prominent features offered by the new iOS 18 software. These include better customization for home and lock screens, the latest features like RCS support for messaging, a new app for managing passwords, and a refreshed photo album.

However, it seems the software has much more to offer than what was announced by Apple. As the public beta is still undergoing testing, many users have reportedly shared their experiences of not only testing out the popular features but also discovering unexplored features that are not widely known yet.

Here are five such hidden, underrated features that the upcoming iOS is about to offer:

Restarting an iPhone via the Control Center

Users are no longer required to physically press buttons to restart iPhones on the latest iOS 18. This is because the revamped Control Center now houses the usual controls such as volume, brightness, Bluetooth, orientation, and Wi-Fi, as well as new controls, including one to restart the phone. Users just need to swipe downward from the top right-hand side of the iPhone and then press and release the new power button on the top right-hand side of the Control Center. After holding and pressing for a couple of seconds, the option to switch off the iPhone will display. Users can repeat the same steps to switch on the iPhone.

Sharing Wi-Fi Passwords Using QR Codes

The new iOS 18 allows users to share their Wi-Fi passwords through QR codes. Sharing passwords through QR codes makes them accessible to multiple people at the same time. It can also help in sharing passwords with a person not saved in your contacts or with someone who uses Android.

Changing the Beam Width of the Flashlight

iPhone users can change the beam width of the flashlight. The flashlight can be adjusted to cover a large area with less intensity or a smaller area with more intensity of light. While iPhones already allow users to adjust intensity, this new update will let them control the beam width and the effect they want to create with the flashlight. Users have to switch on the flashlight and swipe left and right to alter the beam width, and up and down to adjust the intensity.

Hiding App Labels on the Home Screen

The new iOS allows users to declutter their home screen by hiding app names found below icons. This can be done by pressing and holding a blank space. After entering jiggle mode, users need to tap "Edit" and then select "Customize." Next, users need to choose the "Large" option from the menu displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Turning Apps into Widgets

iPhone users can now convert an app into a widget from their home screen. This can be done by pressing and holding the app's icon on the home screen until a quick action menu appears. Users will find up to three widget icons alongside the app icon. Tapping any of these widget icons will convert the app into a widget. The widget can be converted back into an app by accessing the quick action menu and tapping the app icon on the left-hand side.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 11:58 IST
