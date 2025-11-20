New reports surrounding London's phone snatching have come forward, highlighting thieves' preferring iPhones over Samsung smartphones. In recent instances, several reports of phone snatching have come forward, and all of them seemed to own iPhones. However, if a Samsung phone was stolen, it was most likely returned. Therefore, Samsung or Android users in general may walk freely as their devices may not be the prioritised target.

A man named Mark, who recently became a victim of phone snatching, highlighted his experience with London Centric. He described that he saw a man coming riding an e-bike, who snatched his phone, but later what happened left him in shock. Mark said, “I saw him stop, look at my phone, then throw it on the floor.” “He cycled off and I retrieved my phone.”

In another case, Sam describes his shocking experience, where a group of thieves attacked him, taking everything he had, including his phone. However, as they started to run, one of the thrive returned Sam his phone back saying, “Don't want no Samsung.” This showcases a clear pattern of a criminal group as they are highly prioritising stealing iPhones over Androids.

According to cybersecurity expert Jake Moore, iPhones have a higher resale value in comparison to Androids. In addition, iPhones are said to be easily formatted and sold, gaining a quick profit. This is what makes the iPhone more attractive to choice for phone snatchers. While this might be the case for London, but it could happen in any region. Therefore, if you are roaming the streets with an iPhone in hand, then you must be careful of phone snatchers, as you can be the primary target.