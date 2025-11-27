iQOO 15 5G mobile launched in India: Check out specs, features and price

iQOO has officially launched its new generation number series model, the iQOO 15 5G, in India. The smartphone flaunts premium features and an attractive design, but at a not-so-flagship price tag. The iQOO 15 5G is a gaming and performance-centric smartphone, bringing the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Therefore, if you are a mobile gaming enthusiast, then this might be the right smartphone for you at under Rs. 75,000.

iQOO 15 5G price in India

The iQOO 15 5G will be available in two colourways: Legend (white) and Alpha Black. The flagship will come at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. At the same time, the 16 16GB+512GB model is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. The sale for iQOO 15 5G will go live on December 1, 2025, on Amazon and the iQOO India website.

iQOO 15 5G specifications and features

The iQOO 15 5G features a 6.85-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6000nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone is also equipped with an 8000 sq mm VC cooling system for even heat dissipation, bringing efficient multitasking.

The iQOO 15 5G features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP ultra wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a massive 7000mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The iQOO 15 also gets an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.