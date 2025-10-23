Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iQOO 15 India launch confirmed via Amazon microsite: Here’s when and what to expect

iQOO 15 India launch confirmed via Amazon microsite: Here’s when and what to expect

iQOO 15 is set to launch in India this November, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Let’s take a look at what’s coming.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 23 2025, 13:28 IST
iQOO 15
iQOO 15 is set to launch soon in India with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

iQOO has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India in November 2025. The announcement comes through a dedicated microsite on Amazon India, following the device's official unveiling in China on October 20. The microsite has revealed key specifications and confirms that the Indian variant, the iQOO 15, will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It also notes that the handset will feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

iQOO 15: Price in India and Colour Options (Expected)

The company has not disclosed the exact launch date, pricing, storage options, or colour options for the Indian market. In China, the iQOO 15 starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Chinese models are available in four colour options, including Legendary Edition, Track Edition, Lingyun, and Wilderness (translated from Chinese).

Also read: OnePlus 15 5G mobile drops Hasselblad cameras but there's an ‘Oppo surprise' now

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Chinese Variant)

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 AMOLED display. According to the company, it delivers a 1,440×3,168-pixel resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 130Hz screen sampling rate, and support for 1.07 billion colours. The display offers a pixel density of 508 ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.37 percent.

Also read: iQOO 15 full specs and features tipped online ahead of official launch: Here's what's coming

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU and a proprietary Q3 gaming chip. The iQOO 15 supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, aiming to deliver smooth performance and gaming capabilities.

As for the optics, the iQOO 15 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera (f/1.88), a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (f/2.65), and a 50MP wide-angle camera (f/2.05). For selfies, it sports a 32MP front camera (f/2.2). Furthermore, the handset is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Also read: Samsung TV can now answer questions in real time for free - Here's how

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya had previously indicated a November launch. The Amazon microsite now confirms that Indian users will soon have access to the device, although exact details about pricing and availability remain awaited.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets