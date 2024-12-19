Latest Tech News Tech Tech News IRCTC ‘Super App’ to launch soon: Here’s how it will simplify your entire train travel experience

IRCTC ‘Super App’ to launch soon: Here’s how it will simplify your entire train travel experience

Indian Railways is set to launch the IRCTC Super App, which aims to combine multiple travel services into one platform for a faster, more convenient experience for train passengers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 14:52 IST
IRCTC Super App
IRCTC will soon launch a Super App to consolidate travel services, making train travel easier. (ANI)

Indian Railways is preparing to launch the "IRCTC Super App" to streamline travel services for train passengers. This new digital platform is set to unify various railway-related services, such as ticket bookings, cargo handling, food orders, and more, in a single app. The app is expected to make travel-related tasks more convenient for users.

What is the IRCTC Super App?

The IRCTC Super App is designed to serve as an all-in-one platform for train services, consolidating features that were previously spread across multiple applications. Passengers can use the app to book train tickets, track their PNR status, order meals, and even plan their entire journey. This integration simplifies the process, allowing users to access all necessary services from a single interface.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Jio Tag Go launched with support for Android's Find My Device network: Check price, features and more

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

IRCTC Super App: Key Features and Availability

The new app will combine the functionalities of various existing IRCTC platforms, such as the IRCTC Rail Connect, UTS, and Rail Madad apps, according to a Money Control report. Passengers will be able to book both reserved and unreserved tickets, buy platform tickets, track live train status, and access food services through the Super App. Additionally, the app will offer travel and tourism services, including holiday and tour packages and hotel bookings.

Also read: ChatGPT is now just a call or text away- Here's everything you need to know

The IRCTC Super App was first announced in September and is expected to launch later this month for both iOS and Android devices. The app will be available for free.

While the app will handle various services, IRCTC will continue to manage reserved ticket bookings and will maintain its role in the railway ticketing system. By merging several platforms into one, the Super App aims to enhance the user experience by simplifying access to various services.

Also read: iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence: 3 key use cases you should know

How Does it Different from Previous Platforms?

Before the introduction of the IRCTC Super App, passengers had to rely on separate platforms to complete different tasks, such as booking tickets or checking PNR status. Although functional, these platforms often lacked a unified experience, requiring users to navigate through multiple pages. The new app addresses this issue by integrating all features into one interface, providing a faster and more intuitive experience. Furthermore, the app's redesigned user interface aims to make navigation simpler and more efficient, improving the overall customer experience.

With its integration of services and improved user interface, the IRCTC Super App is expected to offer a smoother, more convenient experience for train passengers.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 14:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here’s what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets