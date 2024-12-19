IRCTC ‘Super App’ to launch soon: Here’s how it will simplify your entire train travel experience

Indian Railways is preparing to launch the "IRCTC Super App" to streamline travel services for train passengers. This new digital platform is set to unify various railway-related services, such as ticket bookings, cargo handling, food orders, and more, in a single app. The app is expected to make travel-related tasks more convenient for users.

What is the IRCTC Super App?

The IRCTC Super App is designed to serve as an all-in-one platform for train services, consolidating features that were previously spread across multiple applications. Passengers can use the app to book train tickets, track their PNR status, order meals, and even plan their entire journey. This integration simplifies the process, allowing users to access all necessary services from a single interface.

IRCTC Super App: Key Features and Availability

The new app will combine the functionalities of various existing IRCTC platforms, such as the IRCTC Rail Connect, UTS, and Rail Madad apps, according to a Money Control report. Passengers will be able to book both reserved and unreserved tickets, buy platform tickets, track live train status, and access food services through the Super App. Additionally, the app will offer travel and tourism services, including holiday and tour packages and hotel bookings.

The IRCTC Super App was first announced in September and is expected to launch later this month for both iOS and Android devices. The app will be available for free.

While the app will handle various services, IRCTC will continue to manage reserved ticket bookings and will maintain its role in the railway ticketing system. By merging several platforms into one, the Super App aims to enhance the user experience by simplifying access to various services.

How Does it Different from Previous Platforms?

Before the introduction of the IRCTC Super App, passengers had to rely on separate platforms to complete different tasks, such as booking tickets or checking PNR status. Although functional, these platforms often lacked a unified experience, requiring users to navigate through multiple pages. The new app addresses this issue by integrating all features into one interface, providing a faster and more intuitive experience. Furthermore, the app's redesigned user interface aims to make navigation simpler and more efficient, improving the overall customer experience.

With its integration of services and improved user interface, the IRCTC Super App is expected to offer a smoother, more convenient experience for train passengers.