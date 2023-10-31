Icon
Home Tech News Irugapatru OTT release: When and where to stream Vikram Prabhu’s romantic movie online

Irugapatru OTT release: When and where to stream Vikram Prabhu’s romantic movie online

Explore the romantic journey of three couples in the Tamil film Irugapatru. Find out when and where to watch this heartwarming tale online on Netflix.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 17:06 IST
Icon
Irugapatru
New Tamil romance film ‘Irugapatru’ to be released on Netflix on November 6.. (@Netflix_INSouth)
Irugapatru
New Tamil romance film ‘Irugapatru’ to be released on Netflix on November 6.. (@Netflix_INSouth)

Are you ready for a heartfelt Tamil romantic movie? Irugapatru is the one you have been waiting for! Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan and produced by S. R. Prakash Babu, S. R. Prabhu, Thanga Prabaharan, and P. Gopinath, this film is all set to steal your hearts. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Sri, and Vidhaarth in leading roles, with Saniya Iyyappan, Abarnathi, and more in supporting roles, Irugapatru delves into the complexities of modern relationships.

According to the OTTPlay, the movie follows the lives of three married couples. Their stories are presented differently. Shri and Saniya Iyyappan depict a young couple deeply in love, who decide to tie the knot. However, as time passes, their love seems to fade, leading to constant arguments and a feeling of being trapped in their marriage. 

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vidharth and Abarnathi, on the other hand, represent a couple whose marriage was arranged by their families. Love was never part of the equation, but what happens when one of them starts longing for a deeper connection?

Lastly, Vikram Prabhu and Shraddha Srinath portray a couple with a seemingly perfect, well-balanced relationship. Vikram Prabhu is puzzled by the fact that they never seem to fight. Thanks to Shraddha's profession as a marriage counsellor, they've learned how to navigate conflicts in a healthy way.

Irugapatru OTT Release : When and Where to Watch Online

Following its theatrical run, "Irugapatru" is set to be available for streaming on Netflix on November 6, 2023. The popular streaming giant officially announced this news via its social media channels earlier this year. "2023 is going to bring us the best kind of drama, and 'Irugapatru' is to blame. 'Irugapatru' is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release," tweeted Netflix. So, get ready to dive into this modern love tale from the comfort of your own home as it arrives on Netflix.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 17:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon