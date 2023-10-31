Irugapatru OTT release: When and where to stream Vikram Prabhu’s romantic movie online

Are you ready for a heartfelt Tamil romantic movie? Irugapatru is the one you have been waiting for! Directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan and produced by S. R. Prakash Babu, S. R. Prabhu, Thanga Prabaharan, and P. Gopinath, this film is all set to steal your hearts. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath, Sri, and Vidhaarth in leading roles, with Saniya Iyyappan, Abarnathi, and more in supporting roles, Irugapatru delves into the complexities of modern relationships.

According to the OTTPlay, the movie follows the lives of three married couples. Their stories are presented differently. Shri and Saniya Iyyappan depict a young couple deeply in love, who decide to tie the knot. However, as time passes, their love seems to fade, leading to constant arguments and a feeling of being trapped in their marriage.

Vidharth and Abarnathi, on the other hand, represent a couple whose marriage was arranged by their families. Love was never part of the equation, but what happens when one of them starts longing for a deeper connection?

Lastly, Vikram Prabhu and Shraddha Srinath portray a couple with a seemingly perfect, well-balanced relationship. Vikram Prabhu is puzzled by the fact that they never seem to fight. Thanks to Shraddha's profession as a marriage counsellor, they've learned how to navigate conflicts in a healthy way.

Irugapatru OTT Release : When and Where to Watch Online

Following its theatrical run, "Irugapatru" is set to be available for streaming on Netflix on November 6, 2023. The popular streaming giant officially announced this news via its social media channels earlier this year. "2023 is going to bring us the best kind of drama, and 'Irugapatru' is to blame. 'Irugapatru' is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as a post-theatrical release," tweeted Netflix. So, get ready to dive into this modern love tale from the comfort of your own home as it arrives on Netflix.