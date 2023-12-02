Icon
ISRO to send man on Moon by 2040, Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035?

ISRO to send man on Moon by 2040, Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035?

Victor Joseph, the associate scientific secretary ISRO, revealed that India is planning to place a man on the Moon by 2040 and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 10:37 IST
According to Joseph, India’s potential mission to send a man on the Moon by 2040 will attract substantial investments from private companies into the space sector. (ISRO)

India's space ambitions are reaching new heights. From working on multiple space missions to International collaborations, the country is uplifting its global status in the field of space exploration. Recently, Victor Joseph, the associate scientific secretary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) while delivering his speech at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-2023), explained what the Indian space agency is doing at the moment regarding placing an Indian man on the Moon as well as the status of the Gaganyaan mission.

Indian Man on Moon by 2040?

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Victor Joseph informed that India is eyeing significant lunar exploration by planning to place a man on the Moon by 2040. This ambitious venture is expected to not only mark a historic achievement for India but also attract substantial investments from private companies into the space sector.

Gaganyaan mission

Joseph said that the Gaganyaan project is progressing with vehicle tests and uncrewed missions set to conclude by next year. The Gaganyaan mission's goal is to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three members into orbit at around 400 km above Earth for a three-day mission, culminating in a safe return via a landing in the Indian sea waters.

As revealed by ISRO, the launch vehicle for Gaganyaan is the LVM3 rocket, a proven and reliable heavy-lift launcher reconfigured to meet human rating requirements, now known as the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3). The HLVM3 will launch the Orbital Module into a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km. It comprises solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages. ISRO is including a Crew Escape System (CES) for the Gaganyaan Mission. It is powered by quick-acting, high-burn-rate solid motors to ensure a safe distance in case of emergencies.

Bharatiya Antariksha Station

Moreover, Joseph outlined India's determination to establish its own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, by 2035. This ambitious goal aligns with the broader strategy of expanding India's share in the global space economy from 2% in 2023 to an impressive 15% by 2047, equating to a staggering $1,500 billion.

Joseph emphasized the importance of 'The Space Act,' which will solidify policy regulations and incentives, providing clarity on roles for different entities, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies.

This legislative framework is crucial for providing a suitable environment for the burgeoning space industry.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 10:37 IST
Tags:
