ISRO's Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan missions will boost India's standing: President Murmu

In a pivotal address at the inauguration of the International Conference on 'Aerospace and Aviation in 2047,' President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significant impact of India's upcoming Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions. Emphasising their potential to enhance India's global standing, President Murmu expressed confidence that these missions would not only bolster research efforts but also contribute to the greater good of humanity.

Acknowledging India's past achievements, including the successful Mars mission and lunar exploration, President Murmu underscored the nation's determination, potential, and capability. She commended the commitment to high standards of quality, cost-effectiveness, and punctuality in all projects, ANI reported.

However, she also recognised the challenges ahead, particularly in the transformative phase of the aerospace sector. President Murmu stressed the importance of upskilling and reskilling human resources to address future needs.

Also, applauding the Aeronautical Society of India for its transformative role, President Murmu praised its 75-year journey and its contribution to shaping the aeronautical profession. She extended greetings to society members for their outstanding contributions.

The conference's theme, "Aerospace and Aviation in 2047 - 75 Years of Advanced Aeronautics in India - Achievements, Challenges and Beyond," covers various critical topics, including green initiatives, the impact of AI and robotics, human capital development, empowering women in the sector, and fostering startups for creative disruptions.

President Murmu highlighted the commendable initiative of Startup Quest 2023, offering prototype grants to innovative startups. She also recalled former President APJ Kalam's call for self-reliance in aerospace systems and noted the significant strides made in the last decade, encompassing policies like the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) and the encouragement of MSMEs.

Addressing the pressing issue of climate change, President Murmu stressed the importance of decarbonization in aero-propulsion. She emphasised the urgent need to adopt new propulsion technologies, such as electric, hydrogen, and hybrid, to reduce the carbon footprint.