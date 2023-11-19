Icon
Home Tech News ISRO's Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan missions will boost India's standing: President Murmu

ISRO's Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan missions will boost India's standing: President Murmu

President Murmu foresees India's Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions as catalysts for global recognition, technological advancement, and humanitarian progress.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 20:03 IST
Icon
Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance to India of ISRO's space missions, including Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions. (Jitender Gupta)
Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance to India of ISRO's space missions, including Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions. (Jitender Gupta)

In a pivotal address at the inauguration of the International Conference on 'Aerospace and Aviation in 2047,' President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significant impact of India's upcoming Aditya-L1 and Gaganyaan missions. Emphasising their potential to enhance India's global standing, President Murmu expressed confidence that these missions would not only bolster research efforts but also contribute to the greater good of humanity.

Acknowledging India's past achievements, including the successful Mars mission and lunar exploration, President Murmu underscored the nation's determination, potential, and capability. She commended the commitment to high standards of quality, cost-effectiveness, and punctuality in all projects, ANI reported.

However, she also recognised the challenges ahead, particularly in the transformative phase of the aerospace sector. President Murmu stressed the importance of upskilling and reskilling human resources to address future needs.

Also, applauding the Aeronautical Society of India for its transformative role, President Murmu praised its 75-year journey and its contribution to shaping the aeronautical profession. She extended greetings to society members for their outstanding contributions.

The conference's theme, "Aerospace and Aviation in 2047 - 75 Years of Advanced Aeronautics in India - Achievements, Challenges and Beyond," covers various critical topics, including green initiatives, the impact of AI and robotics, human capital development, empowering women in the sector, and fostering startups for creative disruptions.

President Murmu highlighted the commendable initiative of Startup Quest 2023, offering prototype grants to innovative startups. She also recalled former President APJ Kalam's call for self-reliance in aerospace systems and noted the significant strides made in the last decade, encompassing policies like the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) and the encouragement of MSMEs.

Addressing the pressing issue of climate change, President Murmu stressed the importance of decarbonization in aero-propulsion. She emphasised the urgent need to adopt new propulsion technologies, such as electric, hydrogen, and hybrid, to reduce the carbon footprint.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 20:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon