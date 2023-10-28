Icon
Home Tech News Japan OTT release date: When and where to watch Karthi’s film online

Japan OTT release date: When and where to watch Karthi’s film online

Karthi's 25th film, 'Japan,' directed by Raju Murugan, is set to premiere on Netflix, bringing an exciting Pan India crime heist thriller to audiences in multiple languages. Know where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 15:31 IST
OTT release: Karthi's 'Japan' to premiere on Netflix. (@Netflix_INSouth)

Japan OTT release: Movie lovers, the much-anticipated Pan India film, 'Japan,' is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Karthi, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, and Vijay Milton in lead roles. The venture has been produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, while the musical genius GV Prakash Kumar weaves the enchanting tunes and background score, complemented by the lyrical prowess of Yugabharathi. Notably, this marks Karthi's 25th film in his illustrious career.

Behind the camera lens, the renowned Ravi Varman is entrusted with the director of photography role, while the skilled hands of Philominraj craft the film's editing. The much-anticipated 'Japan' is scheduled for release in November 2023, coinciding with the festival of Diwali, promising an enthralling cinematic experience. 

Japan OTT Release Date: Where to Watch It Online

Streaming giant Netflix has secured the digital rights to 'Japan,' reportedly in a record-breaking deal, although exact figures remain undisclosed. Netflix India South has confirmed that the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada after its theatrical release. This announcement has generated significant buzz among fans eagerly anticipating Karthi's latest offering.

On November 14, 2022, 'Dream Warrior Pictures' unveiled the first look of Karthi from 'Japan' on their official Twitter account. The actor himself shared the poster, expressing his enthusiasm for this unique character, saying, "Excited to start this journey of a quirky guy! #Japan – Made in India. #JapanFirstLook."

Japan: About the Film

Japan is currently in the filming stage and helmed by the talented Raju Murugan. The film will see a theatrical release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with expectations of subsequent availability on OTT platforms in these languages, and possibly more. It's anticipated that Karthi's character shares the film's title. 'Japan' is poised to be an intriguing crime heist thriller, with reports hinting at Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Additionally, Malayalam actor Sanal Aman is expected to play a pivotal part in the film. Cinematography is in the capable hands of Ravi Varman, and the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, setting the stage for a cinematic masterpiece that fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting.

