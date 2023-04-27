Jet-sized asteroid approaching Earth TODAY! NASA says size is 58-foot and speed 28119 kmph

There are almost 1.9 million asteroids which are 1KM or larger and millions of other space rocks in space, according to NASA. Despite this massive number, asteroids rarely threaten Earth and even when they approach Earth for close approach, most of them burn up in the atmosphere itself without causing any harm to the planet. Just yesterday, a massive 1500-foot wide asteroid, that is nearly as big as a bridge, passed Earth at an extremely close distance.

NASA has now warned that another asteroid is on its way, and it could make its closest approach to the planet today.

Asteroid 2023 HU4 details

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 HU4, will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 27, at a distance of 528,000 kilometers, which is just further away from the Moon! The asteroid, which is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 58 feet, is speeding towards Earth at 28119 kilometers per hour. This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, as per NASA.

Although this asteroid is not expected to collide with Earth, a slight deviation in its trajectory due to the Earth's gravitational pull can send the asteroid hurtling towards Earth for an impact.

How NASA studies and tracks asteroids: Tech explained

Surveys done by NASA-supported ground-based telescopes – including Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii, as well as the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona – have identified thousands of near-Earth objects. And a space-based telescope called NEOWISE has identified hundreds of others while scanning the skies at near-infrared wavelengths of light from its polar orbit around Earth. NASA uses its ground-based radar to gather precise data about the asteroid's path and its characteristics.

NASA also has a new impact monitoring system in place which uses an algorithm called Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects. The space agency has a NEO Surveyor mission planned for launch in 2026 to gain even greater in-depth data using a new orbiter.