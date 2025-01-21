Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access any network for 4G calls: Here’s how it works

In a move set to transform the way mobile users experience connectivity, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has rolled out a new facility allowing users of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to make calls and access 4G services through any telecom network. The Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) service, introduced across the nation's telecom towers and funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), promises to bridge the connectivity gaps, especially in rural and remote areas.

Seamless Connectivity Across Networks

Previously, telecom customers could only access services through towers operated by their specific telecom service provider (TSP). With the new ICR facility, Jio, Airtel, and BSNL customers can now use DBN-funded towers for seamless connectivity, even if their respective network towers are not in range. The introduction of this service comes as part of several telecom initiatives launched by Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, which include the Sanchar Sathi mobile app and National Broadband Mission 2.0.

This development will allow users to make calls and access 4G services via the DBN-supported towers, thus eliminating the need for telecom companies to install their towers in every area. The initiative is set to help TSPs save operational costs while ensuring that their customers, including those in difficult-to-reach locations, receive uninterrupted services. As per the DoT's data, this scheme will provide 4G coverage through 27,000 DBN-funded towers to more than 35,400 villages across India.

A Collaborative Effort to Improve Rural Connectivity

Speaking about the significance of the ICR facility, Scindia emphasised its potential to benefit rural communities by giving users the freedom to choose between networks for better service. He noted that this collaboration between the three major telecom players - BSNL, Airtel, and Jio - leverages shared infrastructure at DBN-funded sites, which will ultimately improve the telecom experience for millions.

DBN, established under the Telecommunications Act, of 2023, is a fund created by the Indian government to enhance connectivity and affordability in underserved areas. While the ICR service promises a significant leap forward in network availability, users are currently restricted to the TSP responsible for the tower installation with DBN support. However, further access may be expanded as more sites are developed under this initiative.