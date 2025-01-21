Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access any network for 4G calls: Here’s how it works

Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access any network for 4G calls: Here’s how it works

In a major move to enhance connectivity, Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services across networks, even in remote areas. Here's how.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 21 2025, 13:02 IST
Icon
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide.
icon View all Images
Jio, Airtel, and BSNL users can now access 4G services through shared telecom towers nationwide. (@DoT_India)

In a move set to transform the way mobile users experience connectivity, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has rolled out a new facility allowing users of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to make calls and access 4G services through any telecom network. The Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) service, introduced across the nation's telecom towers and funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), promises to bridge the connectivity gaps, especially in rural and remote areas.

Seamless Connectivity Across Networks

Previously, telecom customers could only access services through towers operated by their specific telecom service provider (TSP). With the new ICR facility, Jio, Airtel, and BSNL customers can now use DBN-funded towers for seamless connectivity, even if their respective network towers are not in range. The introduction of this service comes as part of several telecom initiatives launched by Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, which include the Sanchar Sathi mobile app and National Broadband Mission 2.0.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: WhatsApp is testing Instagram-like music feature for status updates- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This development will allow users to make calls and access 4G services via the DBN-supported towers, thus eliminating the need for telecom companies to install their towers in every area. The initiative is set to help TSPs save operational costs while ensuring that their customers, including those in difficult-to-reach locations, receive uninterrupted services. As per the DoT's data, this scheme will provide 4G coverage through 27,000 DBN-funded towers to more than 35,400 villages across India.

Also read: 5 Android accessibility features that can transform how you use your device every day

A Collaborative Effort to Improve Rural Connectivity

Speaking about the significance of the ICR facility, Scindia emphasised its potential to benefit rural communities by giving users the freedom to choose between networks for better service. He noted that this collaboration between the three major telecom players - BSNL, Airtel, and Jio - leverages shared infrastructure at DBN-funded sites, which will ultimately improve the telecom experience for millions.

Also read: OpenAI set to launch AI super-agents with PhD-level intelligence later this month: Report

DBN, established under the Telecommunications Act, of 2023, is a fund created by the Indian government to enhance connectivity and affordability in underserved areas. While the ICR service promises a significant leap forward in network availability, users are currently restricted to the TSP responsible for the tower installation with DBN support. However, further access may be expanded as more sites are developed under this initiative.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 13:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more
GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets