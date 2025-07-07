Jio down? Social media flooded with complaints amid massive network disruption

On Sunday evening, July 6, millions of Reliance Jio customers across Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessed an unexpected network outage. Around 8:10 PM, Jio 5G users faced an ‘outage' in major cities across Gujarat and Rajasthan. As shared on X, ,any users saw their phones display “Emergency Calls Only” or showed no signal at all.

Jio Users Across India Face Sudden Network Disruption

Although the issue lastes for around an hour, over 11,000 complaints have been registered on Downdetector, with 81% of them reporting a complete loss of signal. Others faced interruptions with their JioFiber broadband services. At the same time, Jio's customer care lines were overloaded, causing Jio customers to become increasingly frustrated as they attempted to seek assistance.

This is not the first time Jio's network has encountered major outages. The June 16 Kerala blackout lasted for 12 hours and affected mobile data and signal availability for many users. Technical teams had pointed to a “software update failure” as the cause, but Jio did not release any detailed explanation. Additional disruptions were reported in Gujarat on June 29 and Madhya Pradesh on July 1, where users noted extended periods without 4G connectivity. While heavy monsoon rains have previously contributed to tower damage, the clear weather on Sunday suggests the issue was due to internal network problems.

Jio has not issued any official statement, apology, or estimated time for service restoration so far. Customer support has advised users to restart devices or toggle ‘Airplane' mode, advice that has drawn criticism and discussion on social media platforms. In past outages, Jio sometimes compensated users with free data, but many affected users have not received any such relief.

Users Vent Online as #JioDown Trends

Meanwhile, on social media, the hashtag #JioDown trended widely, with users sharing their frustration and humorous posts about the outage. One user on X wrote, “Imagine your network name is 'Jio' and their signals are 'Dead'.” Another shared a meme highlighting the contrast with other providers like Vi and Airtel.

Imagine your network name is “Jio” and their signals are “Dead”. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) July 6, 2025

This outage follows a similar pattern seen last month, when users in several cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, reported widespread connectivity problems, with Kerala again recording the highest number of complaints from cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. As of the time of this post, many users are still experiencing connectivity issues, and the company has yet to provide clear updates.