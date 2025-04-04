Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Jio extends 90-day JioHotstar IPL offer for prepaid and data users: Check deadline and plan details here

Jio extends 90-day JioHotstar IPL offer for prepaid and data users: Check deadline and plan details here

Jio has extended its popular 90-day JioHotstar offer, giving prepaid users another chance to stream IPL matches for free until April 15. Here’s how to grab it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2025, 14:17 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
JioHotstar IPL offer
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
JioHotstar IPL offer
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
JioHotstar IPL offer
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
JioHotstar IPL offer
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
JioHotstar IPL offer
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
JioHotstar IPL offer
Jio extends its 90-day JioHotstar offer for IPL streaming, now available until April 15. (REUTERS)

With the IPL 2025 gripping millions of cricket fans across India, Reliance Jio has decided to extend its popular offer, giving prepaid users another opportunity to catch every ball of the season. Initially launched on March 22, the 90-day complimentary JioHotstar Mobile subscription was set to expire on March 31. However, Jio has revised the deadline, giving users until April 15 to take advantage of this offer and recharge their plans without worrying about additional subscription costs.

This extension comes as a response to demand from users who missed out on the previous cutoff. The offer applies to all Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 299 or higher, but users need to recharge their plans to avail of the benefit. It's important to note that the free JioHotstar Mobile subscription is tied directly to the recharge, not as an independent add-on and does not extend the validity of the base plan.

For those opting for the Rs. 299 plan, which is the entry-level option for this offer, here's what they get:

  • Validity: 28 days
  • Data: 1.5GB per day
  • Voice Calls: Unlimited (local, STD, and roaming)
  • SMS: 100 per day
  • Bonus: 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

While the JioHotstar subscription lasts for 90 days, users must ensure timely recharges to avoid disruption in their access to IPL streaming.

For users who prefer not to commit to a full prepaid plan but still want to stream IPL matches, Jio has introduced two data-only vouchers. These vouchers include the same 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with varying data limits:

  • Rs. 100 Data Voucher: Provides 5GB of high-speed data and a 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with post-limit speed dropping to 64 kbps. Requires an active base plan.

  • Rs. 195 Data Voucher: Offers 15GB of high-speed data and the same 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with post-limit speed also dropping to 64 kbps. Also requires an active base plan.

These data vouchers are designed for users who already have a base plan but need a quick data boost to stream IPL matches.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 14:17 IST
Tags:
