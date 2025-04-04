Jio extends 90-day JioHotstar IPL offer for prepaid and data users: Check deadline and plan details here

With the IPL 2025 gripping millions of cricket fans across India, Reliance Jio has decided to extend its popular offer, giving prepaid users another opportunity to catch every ball of the season. Initially launched on March 22, the 90-day complimentary JioHotstar Mobile subscription was set to expire on March 31. However, Jio has revised the deadline, giving users until April 15 to take advantage of this offer and recharge their plans without worrying about additional subscription costs.

This extension comes as a response to demand from users who missed out on the previous cutoff. The offer applies to all Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs. 299 or higher, but users need to recharge their plans to avail of the benefit. It's important to note that the free JioHotstar Mobile subscription is tied directly to the recharge, not as an independent add-on and does not extend the validity of the base plan.

For those opting for the Rs. 299 plan, which is the entry-level option for this offer, here's what they get:

Validity: 28 days

28 days Data: 1.5GB per day

1.5GB per day Voice Calls: Unlimited (local, STD, and roaming)

Unlimited (local, STD, and roaming) SMS: 100 per day

100 per day Bonus: 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription

While the JioHotstar subscription lasts for 90 days, users must ensure timely recharges to avoid disruption in their access to IPL streaming.

For users who prefer not to commit to a full prepaid plan but still want to stream IPL matches, Jio has introduced two data-only vouchers. These vouchers include the same 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with varying data limits:

Rs. 100 Data Voucher: Provides 5GB of high-speed data and a 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with post-limit speed dropping to 64 kbps. Requires an active base plan.

Rs. 195 Data Voucher: Offers 15GB of high-speed data and the same 90-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, with post-limit speed also dropping to 64 kbps. Also requires an active base plan.

These data vouchers are designed for users who already have a base plan but need a quick data boost to stream IPL matches.