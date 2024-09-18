Jio Fiber, AirFiber free for a year with 2222 plan, new users just need to…

Reliance Jio is currently the biggest telecom operator in the country and it is also a dominant player in the high-speed broadband connection space. Every year, Reliance rolls out a special Diwali plan for Jio customers that is quite hard to ignore. Continuing on the same path, Reliance has announced a new Diwali Dhamaka offer that will allow customers to get free Jio AirFiber for a whole year. The offer is available for both new and existing customers.

Reliance Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer

How to become eligible for the offer: Customers getting a new Jio AirFiber/Fiber connection need to shop for ₹20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store to get a new free subscription for a year. New users can also get a AirFiber connection with a 3-month Diwali plan ₹2222 to avail the offer.

Existing AirFiber/Fiber customers need to get one time advance recharge with a 3-month Diwali plan ₹2222 to get a free subscription for a year.

How to get the offer

Eligible customers will get 12 coupons of value equal to users' active AirFiber plan, every month from November ‘24 to October ‘25. Every coupon can be redeemed within 30 days at the nearest Reliance Digital / My Jio store / JioPoint store / JioMart Digital exclusive store, for the next electronics purchase above ₹15,000. Offer period: 18th September to 3rd November.

Jio AirFiber is like a Jio Fiber without a physical connection. Subscribers to the service will get WiFi router for ubiquitous coverage in your home or business premise, 4K smart set top box and voice-active remote. Jio AirFiber users get free access to the leading OTT apps. Users can also utilize this subscription and use the apps across any device of their choice such as TV, Laptop, Mobile or Tablet.



