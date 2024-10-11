 Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features

Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features

The new app is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio, with a wide range of attractive offerings.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Oct 11 2024, 13:47 IST
Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features
JFSL, along with its joint venture partner BlackRock are also working towards bringing world-class and innovative investment solutions to customers.

Jio Financial Services on Friday announced the launch of a new and improved JioFinance App that offers a range of services, including loans, savings accounts, UPI bill payments, recharges, and digital insurance.

A beta version of the JioFinance App was launched on May 30, 2024. Over six million users have experienced Jio Financial Services Ltd's (JFSL) new-age digital platform, and the valuable customer feedback received was instrumental in improving the app's overall user experience.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

"A wide array of financial products and services have been added since the Beta launch, including loans on mutual funds, home loans (including Balance Transfer), and loans against property. These loans are available at competitive terms and will offer substantial savings for our customers," JFSL said in a statement.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The new app is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio, with a wide range of attractive offerings, it said.

On the savings front, the digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL), which can be opened digitally in 5 minutes, offers a secure bank account with biometric authentication and a physical debit card, it said.

Over 1.5 million customers manage their routine, recurring expenses using their JPBL account. Additionally, it said, features such as seamless UPI payments, mobile recharge, and ability to pay credit card bills are empowering customers to transact digitally with ease.

The JioFinance app also offers customers an aggregate view of their holdings across different bank accounts and across their mutual fund holdings, helping them manage their finances better.

Moreover, it said, the JioFinance app brings as many as 24 insurance plans spanning a comprehensive suite of life, health, two-wheeler and motor insurance digitally.

JFSL, along with its joint venture partner BlackRock are also working towards bringing world-class and innovative investment solutions to customers.

"We are well on our way towards becoming a trusted financial companion for the people of India, helping them fulfill their aspirations with our comprehensive suite of financial products," JFSL Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 13:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it upi transaction limit increased: rbi announces new limits for lite wallet and 123pay beautiful but deadly! research shows ozone layer depletion due to the northern lights - the aurora borealis windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them ratan tata was once hired by ibm, used their device to create a cv for job at… iphone se 4 may debut along with this apple product: here’s what we know ios 18.1 release date: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence x introduces new payment model to drive premium user engagement and creator revenue telegram rolls out phone number verification feature: here’s how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 new trailer, screenshot releasing soon? Fans eye Take-Two's November earnings call for possible update
GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Consider Tonnage

Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets