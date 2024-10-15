 Jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data and free subscriptions to these services | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data and free subscriptions to these services

Jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data and free subscriptions to these services

Are you looking for new prepaid plans that offer unlimited 5G data and exciting subscriptions? Jio has launched two options that might interest you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 15:25 IST
Icon
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Reliance Jio
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Reliance Jio
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Reliance Jio
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Reliance Jio
icon View all Images
Reliance Jio launches two prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data and free subscriptions to popular services. (REUTERS)

Reliance Jio has rolled out two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029, both offering unlimited 5G data. While the plans share several features, the additional perks set them apart. The Rs. 1,028 plan includes a complimentary Swiggy One Lite subscription, while the Rs. 1,029 plan features a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription.

Each plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily. Both options maintain a validity of 84 days and grant access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Elon Musk reacts to Mukesh Ambani's call for satellite spectrum auction

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Additional Benefits

The Rs. 1,028 plan provides a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription valued at Rs. 600, which includes benefits such as ten free home deliveries on food orders above Rs. 149 and ten free home deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs. 199. Additionally, users can enjoy a 10% discount on Genie deliveries exceeding Rs. 60. Customers opting for the Rs. 1,028 plan can also receive a Rs. 50 cashback that applies to future recharges of the same plan.

Also read: IMC 2024: PM Modi kicks off Global Telecom Innovations at ITU-WTSA and India Mobile Congress

For users who may not frequently use food delivery services, the Rs. 1,029 plan presents a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription valid for 84 days. However, this subscription does not provide access to all the features of a full Amazon Prime membership. Notable exclusions include Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music, and Amazon Family offers. Instead, users will gain early access to sales, exclusive deals, and free one- or two-day delivery on eligible items, alongside access to Amazon Prime Videos.

Also read: ChatGPT didn't interfere in 2024 Indian election, OpenAI claims it stopped malware creation

Options for Netflix Users

For those interested in Netflix, Jio offers two alternative prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799, launched in August. The Rs. 1,299 plan provides access to the Netflix Mobile pack, while the Rs. 1,799 plan includes the Netflix Basic plan, both with unlimited 5G data and 3GB of 4G data per day for 84 days.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 15:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits iphone 14 pro max: release date to expected specifications; everything we know so far reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets