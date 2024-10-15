Jio launches new prepaid plans with unlimited 5G data and free subscriptions to these services
Are you looking for new prepaid plans that offer unlimited 5G data and exciting subscriptions? Jio has launched two options that might interest you.
Reliance Jio has rolled out two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs. 1,028 and Rs. 1,029, both offering unlimited 5G data. While the plans share several features, the additional perks set them apart. The Rs. 1,028 plan includes a complimentary Swiggy One Lite subscription, while the Rs. 1,029 plan features a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription.
Each plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily. Both options maintain a validity of 84 days and grant access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.
Additional Benefits
The Rs. 1,028 plan provides a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription valued at Rs. 600, which includes benefits such as ten free home deliveries on food orders above Rs. 149 and ten free home deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs. 199. Additionally, users can enjoy a 10% discount on Genie deliveries exceeding Rs. 60. Customers opting for the Rs. 1,028 plan can also receive a Rs. 50 cashback that applies to future recharges of the same plan.
For users who may not frequently use food delivery services, the Rs. 1,029 plan presents a free Amazon Prime Lite subscription valid for 84 days. However, this subscription does not provide access to all the features of a full Amazon Prime membership. Notable exclusions include Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Music, and Amazon Family offers. Instead, users will gain early access to sales, exclusive deals, and free one- or two-day delivery on eligible items, alongside access to Amazon Prime Videos.
Options for Netflix Users
For those interested in Netflix, Jio offers two alternative prepaid plans, priced at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,799, launched in August. The Rs. 1,299 plan provides access to the Netflix Mobile pack, while the Rs. 1,799 plan includes the Netflix Basic plan, both with unlimited 5G data and 3GB of 4G data per day for 84 days.
