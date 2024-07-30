Jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by MediaTek: All details here

Jio has partnered with MediaTek to launch a new smart digital cluster and smart module specially tailored for the 2-wheelers. The JioThings smart digital cluster is based on AvniOS, an AOSP based operating system supported by MediaTek chipset level performance and support for critical firmware/base OS release. The new smart digital cluster and the operating system enables real-time data analytics, customisable interfaces, voice recognition for effortless control, and a comprehensive Cluster OS for integration with vehicle controllers, IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and smart battery management system optimized for EVs.



What will Jio smart digital cluster offer

Through this offering, customers will now have access to “Jio Automotive App Suite” which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR and various other service bundles delivering new age and holistic experience to the 2-wheeler users.

Smart digital clusters have become an integral part of vehicle experiences and draws converges from stationary to mobility use-cases. The collaboration is aimed at providing seamless digital experiences to the 2-wheeler users on one end, at the same time reducing the time to market for OEMs significantly in building and integrating solutions.

With the Indian 2W EV market projected to reach 10,000 crores by end of 2025 with more than 3 million vehicles on road and growing at a CAGR of 50% over next 5 years, this collaboration between Jio Things and MediaTek will cater to the rising demand of electric vehicles in the automotive industry. It marks a significant milestone for both MediaTek and Jio Things, to build a smart digital cluster and strengthen their presence in the 2-wheeler space in India.



