Jio network outage hits nationwide; Users flood social media with memes and complaints

A nationwide Jio outage today caused chaos and sparked a frenzy of hilarious reactions and memes on social media.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 16:11 IST
Reliance Jio users across India faced a major network outage today. (X)

Reliance Jio users across India experienced a significant network outage today. At its peak, Downdetector recorded over 10,000 reports of the issue. The outage reportedly started around 11 AM, according to the platform. While the number of reports has since decreased, the impact has been widespread.

Affected Areas and Services

The Downdetector data reveals that major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Kolkata, Patna, and Guwahati were among the most affected. Both Jio mobile phone users and Jio AirFiber customers have faced disruptions. Those using multiple Jio services have been particularly affected.

Latest response from the company: 

“This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing seamless services on account of minor technical issues. The same have been resolved, and seamless services of Jio have been fully restored.  We regret the inconvenience to our subscribers,” said Reliance Jio's spokesperson

No Signal, No Problem? Memes here to the Rescue

The outage has prompted many users to express their frustrations on the microblogging platform X. Complaints range from the inability to make calls and send or receive messages, to problems with mobile internet connectivity. Users have also taken to social media to share their grievances through memes and jokes.

One user on X wrote, “Dear @JioCare @reliancejio major service outage seen in Mumbai and possibly other regions. What is happening? Even Jio app not working. And no word from you on social media. #Jioserviceworst #jiodown #jionetworkdown please clarify.”

Another user shared a meme making light of the situation, with the caption “Airtel, VI and BSNL headquarters #Jiodown”.

A separate meme from the series ‘Panchayat' depicted Jio users and was tagged with “#Jiodown”. Additionally, one user shared a meme of someone checking Twitter to see if Jio services were down, using the tag “#Jiodown”. Another meme, featuring Nana Patekar from a film washing utensils, was shared with the caption “Jio users rn”.

As of 12:18 PM on September 17, 2024, Downdetector logged 10,367 reports of network errors, a sharp increase from 653 reports at 11:13 AM and seven reports at 10:13 AM earlier in the day. The majority of the reports- 68 percent - indicated issues with 'No Signal'. Mobile internet problems accounted for 18 percent of the reports, while 14 percent were related to JioFibre.

In contrast, other telecommunications networks such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL appear to be functioning normally, according to Downdetector.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 14:57 IST
