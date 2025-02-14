Jio offering free JioHotstar subscription to select users: Check your eligibility for seamless streaming across devices

Jio has rolled out its much-anticipated JioHotstar OTT service following its merger with Hotstar. The company has officially launched the website and rebranded its app across multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs. Along with the rebranding, Jio has unveiled subscription plans for JioHotstar, which can be checked on its official website. However, some users are in for a pleasant surprise as they are receiving a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar under specific conditions.

Complimentary JioHotstar Subscription: What You Need to Know

To avail of the free subscription, users need to meet a few criteria. Here are the conditions for eligibility:

Active Disney+ Hotstar Subscription: If you currently have an active Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you will automatically receive the JioHotstar subscription. The key point is that the remaining days of your existing Disney+ Hotstar plan will carry over to JioHotstar. For example, if you have 18 days left on your plan, those 18 days will be valid for JioHotstar.

Similar to Disney+ Hotstar, users with an active JioCinema subscription—whether monthly or annual—will see their plans migrate to JioHotstar. The remaining days of the current JioCinema plan will continue on JioHotstar.

Subscription with Mobile or Broadband Plans: Users who have Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema Premium as part of their mobile or broadband plans will also receive access to JioHotstar.

How to Check Eligibility

To determine if you qualify for the complimentary subscription, simply log into the JioHotstar app using your phone number or email address. If you have an active subscription, the app will notify you of the exact date until when your plan will remain valid.

JioCinema Autopay Cancellation

In an important update, Jio is discontinuing its autopay feature for existing JioCinema subscription plans. This means that users will no longer be charged for JioCinema once their current plan expires. To continue enjoying content on the platform, users will need to subscribe to JioHotstar separately.

Jio's move is likely to attract more users to its new service which aims to provide a seamless transition for those already using its services.