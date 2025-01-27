Jio reduces price for newly announced prepaid plans: Know about new prices, Vadility, and more

Reliance Jio recently announced new only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans for Rs. 1958 and Rs.458. However, after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) guidelines, Jio has reportedly reduced the prices for its pack and has made some changes as well to justify the prices. The new TRAI guidelines mainly aim to manage the growing cost of telecom services, providing mobile users with affordable plans when they are not opting for the internet or 5G data services. Therefore, know about the revised Jio's only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans.

Jio only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans changes

Jio recently announced its new only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans which were priced has Rs. 1958 and Rs.458. However, now the prices for these plans have been reduced to ₹1748 and Rs.448 after TRAI involvement. While the prices have been reduced, Reliance has also made some changes to the plan such as lesser days or limited benefits.

Jio's Rs.1748 recharge plan includes unlimited calling and 3600 SMS with 336 days of validity which is 29 days less than the previous 365 days of validity. It will still include access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, a Jio Cloud. On the other hand, the Rs.448 recharge plan will provide mobile users with 1000 SMS and unlimited calls for 84 days. Therefore, Jio has not made any changes to the plans except the Rs.10 price reduction.

Apart from Reliance Jio, Airtel has also made changes to its voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans which include two plans priced at Rs.469 and Rs.1849. These are also the revised plans with reduced prices and minor changes, providing users with affordable mobile service options who do not tend to use the internet packs.

In recent times, we have seen drastic changes in mobile packs with higher prices, reduced validity, and others, raising questions in the buyer's mind. While it is a necessary service which can not be avoided, it creates problems for people who run households with strict budgets.

