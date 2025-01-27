Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Jio reduces price for newly announced prepaid plans: Know about new prices, Vadility, and more

Jio reduces price for newly announced prepaid plans: Know about new prices, Vadility, and more

Jio reduced the price for only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans, here are the revised prices and plan changes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 14:20 IST
Jio reduces price for newly announced prepaid plans: Know about new prices, inclusions, and more
Know about Jio’s new prepaid mobile plans for calling and SMS. (REUTERS)

Reliance Jio recently announced new only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans for Rs. 1958 and Rs.458. However, after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) guidelines, Jio has reportedly reduced the prices for its pack and has made some changes as well to justify the prices. The new TRAI guidelines mainly aim to manage the growing cost of telecom services, providing mobile users with affordable plans when they are not opting for the internet or 5G data services. Therefore, know about the revised Jio's only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans. 

Also read: Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access any network for 4G calls: Here's how it works

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Jio only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans changes

Jio recently announced its new only voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans which were priced has Rs. 1958 and Rs.458. However, now the prices for these plans have been reduced to 1748 and Rs.448 after TRAI involvement. While the prices have been reduced, Reliance has also made some changes to the plan such as lesser days or limited benefits. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Jio's Rs.1748 recharge plan includes unlimited calling and 3600 SMS with 336 days of validity which is 29 days less than the previous 365 days of validity. It will still include access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, a Jio Cloud. On the other hand, the Rs.448 recharge plan will provide mobile users with  1000 SMS and unlimited calls for 84 days. Therefore, Jio has not made any changes to the plans except the Rs.10 price reduction. 

Also read: Get 2 years of free YouTube Premium subscription with these Jio offers: Know how to get this deal

Apart from Reliance Jio, Airtel has also made changes to its voice calls and text messages (SMS) plans which include two plans priced at Rs.469 and Rs.1849. These are also the revised plans with reduced prices and minor changes, providing users with affordable mobile service options who do not tend to use the internet packs.

In recent times, we have seen drastic changes in mobile packs with higher prices, reduced validity, and others, raising questions in the buyer's mind. While it is a necessary service which can not be avoided, it creates problems for people who run households with strict budgets.

Also read: Jio Tag Go launched with support for Android's Find My Device network: Check price, features and more

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 14:19 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets