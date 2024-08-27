 Jio rolls out new international roaming plans for UAE, Canada, Europe, and more with added benefits- All details | Tech News
Reliance Jio has launched new international roaming plans for top travel destinations like the UAE, Canada, Europe, and Thailand, offering various benefits and pricing options.

By: HT TECH
Aug 27 2024, 16:08 IST
Reliance Jio has launched new international roaming plans for popular travel destinations with various benefits. (MINT_PRINT)

Reliance Jio has launched new international roaming plans targeting key travel destinations, including Canada, Europe, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These plans offer a range of validity options, extending up to 30 days. Jio also includes complimentary in-flight benefits for users travelling to Europe and the Caribbean. Here is an overview of the new roaming plans, including their costs, duration, and features.

Jio International Roaming Plans 

UAE  

  • Jio provides three international roaming options for the UAE: Rs. 898, Rs. 1,598, and Rs. 2,998.  
  • The Rs. 898 plan is valid for 7 days and includes 100 minutes of local and home voice calls, 100 minutes of incoming calls, 1GB of data, and 100 SMS.  
  • The Rs. 1,598 plan offers 14 days of validity with 150 minutes of local and home voice calls, 150 minutes of incoming calls, 3GB of data, and 100 SMS.  
  • The Rs. 2,998 plan covers 21 days and provides 250 minutes for local and home calls, 250 minutes for incoming calls, 7GB of data, and 100 SMS.

Also read: Apple TV+ and Apple Music exclusive offers coming soon for Airtel customers in India: All details here

Canada

  • For Canada, Jio offers two international roaming plans: Rs. 1,691 and Rs. 2,881.  
  • The Rs. 1,691 plan includes 14 days of validity, 100 minutes for local and home calls, 100 minutes for incoming calls, 5GB of data, and 50 SMS.  
  • The Rs. 2,881 plan offers 30 days of coverage with 150 minutes for local and home calls, 150 minutes for incoming calls, 10GB of data, and 100 SMS.

Also read: Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Saudi Arabia  

  • Jio has three international roaming options for Saudi Arabia: Rs. 891, Rs. 1,291, and Rs. 2,891.  
  • The Rs. 891 plan is valid for 7 days and includes 100 minutes for local and home calls, 100 minutes for incoming calls, 1GB of data, and 20 SMS.  
  • The Rs. 1,291 plan offers 14 days of validity with 100 minutes for local and home calls, 100 minutes for incoming calls, 2GB of data, and 50 SMS. 
  • The Rs. 2,891 plan provides 30 days of coverage, 150 minutes for local and home calls, 150 minutes for incoming calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMS.

Also read: Replying to emails just got easier for these Gmail users, thanks to ‘quick reply'

Thailand  

  • In Thailand, Jio offers two plans: RS. 1,551 and Rs. 2,851.  
  • The Rs. 1,551 plan includes 14 days of validity, 100 minutes for local and home calls, 100 minutes for incoming calls, 6GB of data, and 50 SMS.  
  • The Rs. 2,851 plan offers 30 days with 150 minutes for local and home calls, 150 minutes for incoming calls, 12GB of data, and 100 SMS.

Also read: Indian IT Ministry orders probe into Telegram amid CEO Durov's arrest in France over alleged platform misuse

Europe

For Europe, Jio provides a single plan priced at Rs. 2,899. This plan is valid for 30 days and includes 100 minutes of local and home calls, 100 minutes of incoming calls, 5GB of data, and 100 SMS. Additionally, it offers free in-flight benefits such as 100 voice minutes, 100 SMS, and 250MB of data.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 16:07 IST
