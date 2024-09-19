Jio to offer free unlimited plan to users, here’s why
Jio surprises its users with a free unlimited data plan after a massive network outage which disrupted services nationwide. Here’s what you should know about.
Reliance Jio, a major telecom provider owned by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, faced a widespread network outage earlier this week. More than 10,000 users nationwide encountered issues with making calls, using the internet, and accessing JioFiber services, according to Downdetector. The disruption led to numerous complaints and discussions on social media platform X. Now that services have been restored, Jio is offering a complimentary plan as a gesture of goodwill to its affected users.
Jio has sent a notification to numerous users, stating: “Dear Jio user, Your service experience is our top priority. Unfortunately, on Tuesday morning, you faced problems with seamless service. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a 2-DAY COMPLIMENTARY UNLIMITED PLAN to your number. You can start using the benefits of this plan as soon as it is activated. We appreciate your patience and value your experience with Jio. With regards, Jio.”
Jio outage: Which cities were affected
The outage primarily impacted major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Kolkata, Patna, and Guwahati. Both Jio mobile users and Jio AirFiber customers experienced disruptions, with those using multiple Jio services facing more significant issues. After the outbreak on social media, the company has acknowledged the outage and accepted responsibility.
A spokesperson from Reliance Jio had also stated, “This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai experienced difficulties due to minor technical issues. These issues have been resolved, and services are fully restored. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Jio network outage: What was the reason
The outage resulted from a fire at the Jio IDC Data Centre, which was the main cause of the service interruption. In response, Jio's offer of a two-day unlimited data plan aims to address user frustration and rebuild trust in the company. This gesture is intended to compensate for the recent disruption and reaffirm Jio's commitment to its users.
