Jio True 5G Diwali Dhamaka offers: Get free vouchers worth 3350 on festive recharge plans and much more

Reliance Jio has introduced its 'Diwali Dhamaka' offer, bringing an array of festive benefits for its users across India. Customers who recharge with specific quarterly or annual Jio True 5G prepaid plans will receive vouchers worth Rs. 3,350, usable on popular travel, food delivery, and online shopping platforms. Let's take a look at what this offer means to you and how to redeem it in detail.

Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer

Under the new offer, users can select the Rs. 899 quarterly prepaid plan, which includes True Unlimited 5G services, unlimited calls, 2GB of data per day, plus an extra 20GB for 90 days. Alternatively, they may choose the Rs. 3,599 annual plan, providing 2.5GB of data per day and a year of uninterrupted services.

As part of the Diwali Dhamaka offer, Jio is giving a Rs. 3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers for hotel bookings and air travel. Additionally, a Rs. 200 Ajio coupon applies to purchases of Rs. 999 or more, and a Rs. 150 Swiggy voucher is included for food delivery, offering users value across various services.

How to Redeem Vouchers

Reliance Jio states that these vouchers will automatically appear in users' accounts after recharging. To redeem the vouchers, users should follow these steps:

1. Open the MyJio app and go to the 'Offers' section.

2. Click on ‘My winnings' and select the coupon.

3. Copy the coupon code, go to the partner website, and apply it at checkout.

The Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is live and will be available to users in India until November 5, providing an option for those seeking added value through Jio's recharge plans this festive season.