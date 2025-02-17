Latest Tech News Tech Tech News JioHotstar plans explained: Prices, what’s included, and what happens to existing subscribers

JioHotstar plans explained: Prices, what’s included, and what happens to existing subscribers

Confused about the new JioHotstar experience? Here, we break down everything you need to know about plans, pricing, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 13:50 IST
JioHotstar plans explained: Prices, what’s included, and what happens to existing subscribers
JioHotstar is official and here's what it brings. (JioHotstar)

The Jio-Hotstar partnership is now official, and the platform has been rebranded as JioHotstar. This new service combines content from both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, with the Disney+ Hotstar app now transforming into the JioHotstar app (JioCinema also redirects to the same). The app is available on Android, iOS, and can be accessed via the website. With JioHotstar, users can enjoy content from both platforms in one place, making it a more appealing option for many. However, there is some uncertainty regarding plans, pricing, and how existing JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions will be managed. In this article, we break down everything you need to know about plans, pricing, and more.

Also Read: iOS 18.4 release in April: Apple Intelligence upgrade for Siri 2.0 likely to get delayed

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹94,999Original price:₹101,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹65,999
Check details

What to expect from the content?

JioHotstar offers content from various services, including Disney, Hotstar Specials, HBO, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. This makes it a content-rich subscription that provides good value for the money.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

JioHotstar plans explained

Currently, there are three subscription plans available for Jio Hotstar.

Jio Hotstar Mobile Plan is the basic plan, available for mobile devices only. It costs 149 for three months and can be used on just one device. A one-year version is also available for 499.

Jio Hotstar Super Plan is priced at 299 for three months or 899 for a year. It allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and can be accessed on mobile, web, and TV. This plan includes ads. 

Jio Hotstar Premium Plan costs 299 per month, 499 for three months, or 1,499 for a year. It supports streaming on up to four devices at the same time and offers an ad-free experience, except for live content such as sports and matches.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gets a big price cut on Amazon: But is it worth choosing over the S25?

What happens to already existing JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar subscriptions?

If you already have a JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscription, it will remain active until it expires on JioHotstar. To check your active subscriptions, log into the Jio Hotstar app, go to the My Space section, and tap on the Plan Name option in the top left corner to view your active subscriptions.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 13:50 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 PC version may launch in early 2026, Corsair CEO hints during earnings call - All details
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 release date: From live events to new features - Know what’s coming next
Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe Editions – Check price and all details

Elden Ring Nightreign release date revealed alongside Collector’s and Deluxe editions – Check price and all details
Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered coming to PS5: Check release date, new game modes, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets