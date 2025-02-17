The Jio-Hotstar partnership is now official, and the platform has been rebranded as JioHotstar. This new service combines content from both Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, with the Disney+ Hotstar app now transforming into the JioHotstar app (JioCinema also redirects to the same). The app is available on Android, iOS, and can be accessed via the website. With JioHotstar, users can enjoy content from both platforms in one place, making it a more appealing option for many. However, there is some uncertainty regarding plans, pricing, and how existing JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions will be managed. In this article, we break down everything you need to know about plans, pricing, and more.

What to expect from the content?

JioHotstar offers content from various services, including Disney, Hotstar Specials, HBO, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. This makes it a content-rich subscription that provides good value for the money.

JioHotstar plans explained

Currently, there are three subscription plans available for Jio Hotstar.

Jio Hotstar Mobile Plan is the basic plan, available for mobile devices only. It costs ₹149 for three months and can be used on just one device. A one-year version is also available for ₹499.

Jio Hotstar Super Plan is priced at ₹299 for three months or ₹899 for a year. It allows streaming on two devices simultaneously and can be accessed on mobile, web, and TV. This plan includes ads.

Jio Hotstar Premium Plan costs ₹299 per month, ₹499 for three months, or ₹1,499 for a year. It supports streaming on up to four devices at the same time and offers an ad-free experience, except for live content such as sports and matches.

What happens to already existing JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar subscriptions?

If you already have a JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscription, it will remain active until it expires on JioHotstar. To check your active subscriptions, log into the Jio Hotstar app, go to the My Space section, and tap on the Plan Name option in the top left corner to view your active subscriptions.