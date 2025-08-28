Meta's push into artificial intelligence has not unfolded as smoothly as Mark Zuckerberg might have hoped. Earlier this year, the company made news for trying to build a top-tier AI team by offering huge sums to well-known researchers already working in the sector. Reports said some deals reached nearly a billion dollars in compensation. The main objective was to fill Meta's new Superintelligence division with some of the brightest minds from rivals like OpenAI.

Big offers do not mean long stays

Despite the money, several of these high-profile hires are already out the door. Wired has reported that Avi Verma and Ethan Knight are among those who have left, with both returning to OpenAI after a short stint at Meta. Rishabh Agarwal, who recently joined, has also quit, along with Chaya Nayak, a longtime product manager who is also headed to OpenAI. The researchers themselves have not provided many details, with most keeping their reasons private or saying simply that they are looking for new challenges.

People familiar with Meta's internal workings note there have been problems adjusting to Zuckerberg's management style. Some mention that the work environment has not lived up to expectations. The idea is simple, paying a lot of money does not always mean top talent will stay if the workplace does not fit. Meta says such turnover is nothing unusual in this field. In the race for AI talent, companies recruit aggressively and staff move often, whether for higher pay, better work-life balance, or a company mission they can support.

AI talent moves quickly

The current wave of departures is not unique to Meta. OpenAI and other companies have also seen researchers leave for new startups or to build their own labs. The AI sector has a history of people switching jobs quickly, motivated by different goals. For now, Meta is dealing with a situation where hiring is difficult but retention is even harder. Building a skilled AI team is not just about money. Factors like company culture and a sense of freedom continue to count, even as the hunt for machine learning talent heats up.