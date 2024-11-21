Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Kanguva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Suriya’s much anticipated action movie online

Kanguva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Suriya’s much anticipated action movie online

Kanguva OTT release: Suriya’s action-packed fantasy film heads to streaming platforms soon - here’s everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 11:47 IST
Icon
Pakistani viral video Imsha Rehman: TikToker Minahil Malik, Mathira’s intimate clips are now…
Kanguva OTT release
1/5 Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video has been trending on Google Search for the past several days. Despite the TikTok ban in India, Insha Rehman is quite popular in the country. There has been a spike in Imsha Rehman viral video search because the influencer has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral. The alleged video has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media networks, stirring outrage among her followers and critics alike. 
Kanguva OTT release
2/5 TikToker Imsha Rehman is now being accused of intentionally leaking the footage to gain attention and increase her follower count, following a pattern seen earlier with another Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik. While it remains unclear who initially leaked the video, Rehman’s situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik, who also found herself at the centre of a privacy breach earlier this year.
Kanguva OTT release
3/5 In response to the growing controversy, Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts. A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media, where she wrote in her bio: "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai" (Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account). 
Kanguva OTT release
4/5 After Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, intimate clips of Pakistani TV host Mathira also started doing rounds on the internet. Addressing the situation, Mathira wrote on social media “ People are miss using my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding  fake stuff in please have shame ! Keep me out of this trashy nonsence ..”
Kanguva OTT release
5/5 These influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention and grow their social media following. Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend where private moments are leaked or exposed for self-promotion.
Kanguva OTT release
icon View all Images
Kanguva OTT release: Here’s what you need to know about the movie, cast, and where to watch it.

Tamil superstar Suriya's much-anticipated film, Kanguva, which premiered on 14 November, quickly became a hot topic at the box office. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this high-budget action-packed fantasy adventure has sparked interest due to Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year break. The movie has already captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals, earning praise from both fans and critics alike.

Kanguva OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Suriya stars in a dual role, adding depth to the plot. Alongside him, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol makes his debut in Tamil cinema, playing the primary antagonist. The film also features Disha Patani as the female lead, with a supporting cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Amaran OTT release: Know when and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action movie online

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The movie is produced under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Devi Sri Prasad handled the music, while Vetri Palanisamy worked on cinematography.

The story takes viewers on an extraordinary journey, intertwining time and space. Suriya's dual roles depict a tribal warrior from a thousand years ago and a modern-day cop, with both characters united by their mission to protect their people and uphold justice.

Also read: Ajayante Randam Moshanam- ARM OTT release: Know Where to watch Tovino Thomas-starrer action drama film online

Kanguva OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

With the film making waves in theatres, fans are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release. According to multiple reports, Prime Video has likely secured the streaming rights for Rs. 100 crore. Kanguva is expected to land on the platform roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release. Rumours also suggest the film may be available in multiple languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French, around the time of Pongal.

Also read: Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, Dune Prophecy, Lucky Baskhar, and other top 5 new OTT releases to watch this week

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 11:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to receive major PS5 Pro enhancements with new PSSR 2.0 technology update- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets