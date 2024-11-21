Kanguva OTT release: Know when and where to watch Suriya’s much anticipated action movie online

Tamil superstar Suriya's much-anticipated film, Kanguva, which premiered on 14 November, quickly became a hot topic at the box office. Directed by Siruthai Siva, this high-budget action-packed fantasy adventure has sparked interest due to Suriya's return to the big screen after a two-year break. The movie has already captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals, earning praise from both fans and critics alike.

Kanguva OTT Release: Cast, plot, and more

Suriya stars in a dual role, adding depth to the plot. Alongside him, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol makes his debut in Tamil cinema, playing the primary antagonist. The film also features Disha Patani as the female lead, with a supporting cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, K S Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley.

The movie is produced under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati. Devi Sri Prasad handled the music, while Vetri Palanisamy worked on cinematography.

The story takes viewers on an extraordinary journey, intertwining time and space. Suriya's dual roles depict a tribal warrior from a thousand years ago and a modern-day cop, with both characters united by their mission to protect their people and uphold justice.

Kanguva OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

With the film making waves in theatres, fans are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release. According to multiple reports, Prime Video has likely secured the streaming rights for Rs. 100 crore. Kanguva is expected to land on the platform roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release. Rumours also suggest the film may be available in multiple languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, English, Spanish, and French, around the time of Pongal.

