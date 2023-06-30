Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2023 to be released online: Know when and where to find

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to release the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 today at any time. According to reports, the SSLC Result is expected to be announced on June 30, 2023. Once the result is declared, students will be able to access it on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 83%. Among the students, girls achieved an impressive pass percentage of 87%, while boys reached 80%.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Where and how to check online

After the SSLC Results are declared, candidates can check them on the official websites - karresults.nic.in and kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. To access the results, students will need to provide their roll numbers, date of birth, and other required details. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check the SSLC Results:

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for "SSLC Supplementary Results 2023".

3. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other requested information.

4. Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

How to Download SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 via SMS:

For students who prefer to check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2023 results via SMS, the following steps can be followed:

1. Open the messaging application on your mobile phone.

2. Compose a new message.

3. Type your "Roll Number" followed by a space and "KSEEB10".

4. Send the message to the number 56263.

5. You will receive your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary 2023 result on the same mobile number from which you sent the SMS.

6. It is advisable to take a screenshot or note down the result for future reference.

7. This SMS service provides an alternative method for students to conveniently access their supplementary exam results using their mobile phones.

KSEAB conducted the SSLC Supplementary Exams from June 12 to June 19, 2023, for students who were unable to clear the SSLC Exams. The results for these improvement exams are expected to be announced soon.