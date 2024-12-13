Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Karthigai Deepam Wishes: WhatsApp status and more to Mark festival of light, devotion at Thiruvannamalai

Karthigai Deepam Wishes: WhatsApp status and more to Mark festival of light, devotion at Thiruvannamalai

At the heart of Karthigai Deepam is the lighting of lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 13 2024, 10:35 IST
Karthigai Deepam Wishes: WhatsApp status and more to Mark festival of light, devotion at Thiruvannamalai
In addition to the religious observances, Karthigai Deepam is a time for families to come together. (Kul Bhushan)

Karthigai Deepam, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated with grandeur, especially at the Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Temple in Tamil Nadu. Known for its spectacular rituals and spiritual significance, the Karthigai Brahmotsavam draws devotees from all over the world to witness and partake in the festivities.

The Festival's Grand Beginning

The celebrations begin with Dwajarohanam, a flag-hoisting ceremony marking the start of the ten-day festival. This auspicious event takes place on the day of Uthiraadam Nakshatra, typically ten days before the main day of Karthigai Deepam. This ceremony sets the stage for the grand rituals that follow and is a key moment in the build-up to the festival.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

The Light of Karthigai Deepam

At the heart of Karthigai Deepam is the lighting of lamps, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The sight of thousands of oil lamps lighting up homes, temples, and streets is a spectacle that captivates all. At Thiruvannamalai, the lighting of the Maha Deepam, a huge beacon atop the Arunachaleshwara Temple, marks the pinnacle of the celebrations. The chant Annamalaiyar Arohara reverberates through the air, adding to the spiritual intensity of the moment.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This sacred ritual reinforces the deep connection between humanity and the divine, filling the atmosphere with a sense of peace and devotion.

Rituals and Traditions of Karthigai Deepam

The ten-day festival is rich in tradition, with various ceremonies held at the temple, each holding deep spiritual meaning. Devotees engage in prayer, meditation, and offerings as part of their reverence to Lord Shiva, whose presence is celebrated throughout this period.

In addition to the religious observances, Karthigai Deepam is a time for families to come together. Homes are adorned with colourful rangoli kolam designs, and the warm glow of countless lamps brings joy and positivity to all who celebrate.

Spreading Joy with Wishes and Celebrations

As part of the festivities, sharing heartfelt wishes has become a cherished tradition. Here are ten beautiful messages to share with loved ones:

1. May the divine light of Karthigai Deepam illuminate your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful celebration!

2. On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with the warmth of love, light, and positivity. Happy Karthigai Deepam!

3. As the lamps of Karthigai Deepam light up the world, may they bring brightness and joy into your life. Wishing you a blessed and happy festival!

4. May the light of Karthigai Deepam guide you on the path of success and happiness. Wishing you and your family a beautiful and prosperous celebration!

5. Let the glow of Karthigai Deepam fill your home with warmth and your heart with love. Have a blessed and joyful Karthigai Deepam!

6. Wishing you a Karthigai Deepam filled with light, peace, and new beginnings. May your life be as bright as the lamps that adorn your home!

7. May the divine light of Karthigai Deepam bring health, wealth, and happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy celebrations!

8. On this sacred day of Karthigai Deepam, may the divine flames of light purify your soul and guide you to eternal peace. Have a blessed festival!

9. As the light of Karthigai Deepam illuminates the world, may it also light up your life with joy, success, and happiness. Wishing you a bright and prosperous Karthigai Deepam!

10. This Karthigai Deepam, may the lamps light your way to a brighter future. Wishing you a festive day full of love, peace, and happiness!

A Festival of Unity and New Beginnings

Karthigai Deepam is more than just a festival of light; it is a time of renewal and unity. The shared experience of lighting lamps and celebrating together brings people closer, fostering a sense of community and devotion. As the divine light of the festival guides all towards a brighter future, Karthigai Deepam remains a reminder of the power of light to overcome all challenges.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Dec, 10:35 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players
YouTube Games

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how
PlayStation

PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets