    Kia EV9 electric SUV unveiled ahead of launch; Features floating panoramic dashboard

    Kia unveiled its highly anticipated electric SUV EV9 on Wednesday. The production-ready SUV appears to be identical to its concept design. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 20:12 IST
    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9 electric SUV has been unveiled ahead of its launch later this month. Know all about it. (Kia Worldwide Twitter)
    Kia EV9
    Kia showcased its EV9 electric SUV concept earlier this year in the Auto Expo 2023 that took place in New Delhi. The brand's flagship EV SUV immediately caught the attention due to its modern design, aesthetic interior and new age technology used in the vehicle. Now, yesterday, March 15, the company finally took the wraps off its first three-row electric flagship SUV. One of the major highlights for the EV9 includes a floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's center. Check out the details.

    The official Twitter account of Kia Worldwide posted about the EV9 electric SUV on its page and tweeted, “The Kia EV9 exudes bold styling and sophisticated elegance inside and out. Here to reshape the way we move”.

    Kia EV9 electric SUV unveiled

    Interestingly, the production-ready EV SUV appears to be identical to the concept version of the car. The front of the vehicle gets a digitalized theme as it features a closed panel instead of a traditional radiator grille. Even the headlamps on the car have a vertical orientation which is paired with ‘Star Map' daytime running lights.

    The EV9 comes in both six and seven-seater formats. In the interior, it has an open and floating panoramic dashboard and dual 12.3-inch touchscreens meshed into one five-inch segment display. The display features a navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen. It also gets hidden touch buttons that control a plethora of functions such as heating and ventilation, start and stop and quick navigation access.

    The SUV is capable of rapid-charging at 350 KW to give 100 km of range in just six minutes. It also comes with vehicle-to-load reverse-charging functionality. The company claims that the EV9 will get a targeted range of 543 kilometers and its battery capacity will be in the range of 100 kWh.

    The Kia EV9 electric SUV joins the EV6 which has been on sale in India since November 2022. The company intends to launch another 13 EVs by 2027. While the price of the vehicle has not been announced yet, it is believed that it will be the most expensive Kia model sold globally.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 20:11 IST
