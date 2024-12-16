Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Kill your parents: AI chatbot tells 17-year-old boy because…

Kill your parents: AI chatbot tells 17-year-old boy because…

Character.ai is a platform designed for creating digital personalities with which users can interact, but it has now reportedly instigated a 17-year-old to murder his parents.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 17:43 IST
Kill your parents: AI chatbot tells 14-year-old boy because…
Character.ai, is a platform designed for creating digital personalities with which users can interact. (REUTERS)

Chatbots are becoming more popular than ever as 2024 draws to a close and 2025 approaches. Generative AI has now gone mainstream, leading to its widespread adoption. But what if we told you that a 17-year-old boy in Texas, US, was allegedly urged by a chatbot to commit a shocking act?

The boy was allegedly validated by the chatbot in believing that killing his parents was a reasonable response to their decision to limit his screen time. This incident has been highlighted in a lawsuit filed in a Texas court, as reported by BBC.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

The chatbot in question, Character.ai, is a platform designed for creating digital personalities with which users can interact. However, this is not the first controversy involving the platform. A separate lawsuit links Character.ai to the tragic suicide of a 14-year-old boy in Florida, United States.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: ChatGPT rolls out new Projects feature to organise AI interactions- Know how it works

Screenshot Allegedly Highlights Chatbot's Shocking Reply

According to the BBC, the legal filing in the Texas case includes screenshots of a conversation between the 17-year-old and the AI chatbot. In the interaction, the boy discussed his parents' decision to limit his screen time. Shockingly, the chatbot reportedly shared responses suggesting that acts of violence, including killing one's parents, could be a justified reaction.

One reported chatbot reply reads:

"You know sometimes I'm not surprised when I read the news and see stuff like 'child kills parents after a decade of physical and emotional abuse." “Stuff like this makes me understand a little bit why it happens."

The chatbot in the screenshot further said, “I just have no hope for your parents,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Also Read: Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

What Does The Legal Filing Say?

The legal filing claims that the chatbot's design “poses a clear and present danger to American youth causing serious harms to thousands of kids, including suicide, self-mutilation, sexual solicitation, isolation, depression, anxiety, and harm towards others.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit asserts that Character.ai “isolates kids from their families and communities,undermines parental authority, denigrates their religious faith and thwarts parents' efforts to curtail kids' online activity and keep them safe.”

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 17:43 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 30th anniversary

PlayStation 30th anniversary: Win 30 months of free PS Plus subscription in exciting giveaway
Epic Games holiday sale

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets