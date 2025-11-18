Kodak launches Motion X TV series with QLED 4K displays, Dolby Vision, and more

Kodak has launched Motion X series QLED TVs in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The TVs are claimed to provide crisp picture quality and vivid details for people who prefer bigger screens at home. From QLED 4K displays to Dolby Vision support, the Motion X TV series could be your next big TV upgrade. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new Television for big spaces, then know what the Kodak Motion X series has to offer, and how much they cost.

Kodak Motion X TV series: Specifications and features

The Kodak Motion X TV series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. All models feature a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision support. It also claims to offer a brightness of up to 550nits. The Motion X series is also said to deliver 120Hz MEMC, VRR, and ALLM for a smooth gaming experience or sports viewing. The TVs come built-in with a 70W Dolby Audio stereo box speaker with Dolby Atmos, bringing a theatre-like sound experience at home. The Motion X series is powered by the MT9062 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The Kodak Motion X TV series runs on Google TV 5.0, which also offers Chromecast and AirPlay support. The TV offers access to 10,000+ apps and 500,000+ TV shows from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV. The TV supports a voice-enabled remote that also comes with shortcut keys for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. For connectivity, it offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple HDMI and USB ports.

Kodak Motion X TV series: Price in India and availability

The Kodak Motion X TV series can be purchased from Flipkart, starting today. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 31,999, the 65-inch model costs Rs. 43,999, and the 75-inch model costs Rs. 64,999.