 Lack of AI Is Reducing India Software Stocks’ Heft as Tech Bets | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News Lack of AI Is Reducing India Software Stocks’ Heft as Tech Bets

Lack of AI Is Reducing India Software Stocks’ Heft as Tech Bets

Shares of India’s vaunted IT outsourcing firms are facing a reality check, as global investors’ rush into the artificial intelligence theme starts to leave pricey old-economy tech stocks behind.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 06:55 IST
Lack of AI Is Reducing India Software Stocks’ Heft as Tech Bets
Lack of AI Is Reducing India Software Stocks’ Heft as Tech Bets

Shares of India's vaunted IT outsourcing firms are facing a reality check, as global investors' rush into the artificial intelligence theme starts to leave pricey old-economy tech stocks behind.

Unlike counterparts in the developed world and China, Indian software makers including leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. have yet to make significant advances in generative AI. That combined with a still cloudy outlook for client spending may soon leave them looking like the tech bets of yesterday.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

“Traditional software companies' earnings and valuations are at risk because their business models are not evolving with the times,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

A BSE Ltd. gauge of Indian software stocks has recently fallen through key support levels into a technical correction. Yet it's still trading well above its historical average earnings multiple after a yearslong rally in the nation's equity market.

Read More: Why Artificial Intelligence Is So Costly to Develop: QuickTake

India's IT firms enjoyed years of strong growth as the world's biggest corporations outsourced a vast amount of back-office work to save money, in a phenomenon known as getting “Bengalurud”. Those revenues have been slowing more recently as overseas customers cut spending to cope with challenging economies.

Meanwhile software and internet majors such as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. have been investing billions to develop their own cloud offerings and large language models.

“Coding is getting left behind by computing in the tech investing world,” said Choksey. Indian firms need to reinvent their business models more quickly to embrace AI and deliver better software-as-a-service solutions and infrastructure like Amazon.com Inc.'s unit Amazon Web Services does, he added.

TCS last month reported its slowest annual sales growth in three years. Competitor Infosys Ltd. issued a tepid forecast for revenue growth of 1% to 3% in the year through March 2025 on a constant-currency basis, eliminating the the impact of exchange-rate fluctuations.

While the Indian companies and peers around the world like Accenture Plc are making positive noises on AI, the sales contributions are still small. TCS said its AI pipeline doubled last quarter to $900 million — that compares with its total annual revenue of around $30 billion.

The volatile geopolitical environment and uncertain macro outlook continue to weigh on client spending priorities. The IT sector may see further downgrades after sales missed expectations last quarter, according to Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

“Results by IT firms disappointed on the top line, and management commentary points to a weaker-than-expected growth outlook,” analysts Akshat Agarwal and Ankur Pant wrote in a note dated May 7. “Despite up to 7% cuts to consensus estimates last month, we see further risks to earnings, limiting upside” in share prices.

Lofty valuations also point to caution. The BSE tech gauge is trading at 24 times forward estimated earnings, compared with pre-pandemic levels of about 18 times. That comes as metrics of growth in sales and earnings have dropped below levels enjoyed by the sector in 2019.

Read More: Why India Risks Falling Behind in the AI Race: Andy Mukherjee

India's software makers have been seen as laggards in artificial intelligence. In the absence of substantial advances in this area, they may lose investor interest as their business faces threats of cannibalization.

“The theme of corporations spending more on AI while cutting back on non-AI spending is global in nature,” said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “We are seeing no signs of a rebound.”

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 06:55 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch india leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023 hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works nasa astronomy picture of the day 20 may 2023: stunning view of jupiter's moon europa
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details

Apple Store app introduces Shop with a Specialist over Video feature - All the details
Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained
Revolutionary Sound Experience

Premium TWS Noise Buds Xero launched with adaptive noise cancellation, Sound+ Algorithm
GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets