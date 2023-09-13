Last day to register for NATA 2023 Exam 4: Know how to apply online and discover top 3 prep apps

The Council of Architecture (COA) will stop accepting applications for the NATA 2023 Exam 4 today, September 13. If you want to apply for this exam and you're eligible, here's how you can do it online at nata.in. The registration for NATA 2023 started on August 23, 2023, and the application link will be open until 8 PM today.

The NATA 2023 Exam 4 will take place on September 17, from 10 AM to 1 PM. To apply for the exam, follow these simple steps:

How to Apply Online for NATA 2023 Exam 4

1. Go to nata.in, the official website of NATA.

2. Find and click on the NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration link on the homepage.

3. Register and get your login details.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form and keep the confirmation page for your records.

The NATA exam will have questions worth 1, 2, or 3 marks, and you will have 180 minutes to answer 125 questions. The primary language of the exam is English, but some questions may also be in regional languages.

NATA is essential for admission to five-year BArch degree courses offered by approximately 400 architectural institutions in India.

For updates and more details about the exam, visit the official CoA website.

If you're getting ready for the 2023 NATA Exam 4, consider using these three recommended apps to help you prepare:

1. Unacademy

Unacademy is an online learning platform that offers NATA preparation courses. You can access video lectures, attend live classes, take practice tests, and access study materials. There's also a community forum where you can ask questions and get help from fellow students.

2. EduGorilla

EduGorilla is another popular online learning platform for NATA preparation. It provides video lectures, practice tests, previous year question papers, and mock tests. EduGorilla even offers a personal mentor to assist you in your preparation.

3. BYJU'S

BYJU'S is a popular online learning platform that offers a NATA preparation course that is designed to help students learn the concepts in a fun and engaging way. The course includes video lectures, interactive exercises, and practice tests.

These apps can make your NATA preparation more accessible and effective. Good luck with your exam.