    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space

    Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space

    The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.

    By: AP
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 14:01 IST
    Astronauts
    “I’m still coping. I’m still learning,” Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.(Representational image) (AFP)
    Astronauts
    “I’m still coping. I’m still learning,” Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.(Representational image) (AFP)

    The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.

    “I'm still coping. I'm still learning,” Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.

    He's the second UAE astronaut to fly in space and the first from the Arab world to be assigned to a long spaceflight — the others stayed for about a week. He'll be up there until September.

    Al-Neyadi assured Dubai's ruler in a video call Tuesday that he and the rest of his crew are in good health. But he joked that the small plush astronaut toy that he took up may be coping better with microgravity than he is.

    “I am thankful to God you have reached the International Space Station and thank God for your safety,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the country's prime minister and vice president, said from the space center named after him.

    SpaceX launched al-Neyadi, a Russian cosmonaut and two NASA astronauts on their six-month mission last Thursday.

    The first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori took part in Tuesday's brief video chat from Dubai. Al-Neyadi's astronaut toy, nicknamed Suhail, Arabic for the brilliant star Canopus, also accompanied al-Mansoori on his 2019 space station mission.

    “Hopefully, people will follow in the footstep of my brother Hazzaa and my footsteps,” al-Neyadi said, the flags for the UAE and its space center hanging behind him. “This is what we hope for.”

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 14:01 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more