Latest iPhone 15 leak reveals shocking U-turn on specs by Apple

Leaked information about the iPhone 15 has shown some unexpected choices in design, camera, controls and a lot more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2023, 10:29 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
New Apple leak reveals quite a few surprises about iPhone 15. (Unsplash)

The latest leaked information about the iPhone 15 has shown some unexpected choices in design, such as a special periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and new Action button controls. However, the biggest surprise is that these iPhones are set to be the most compatible with different standards.

According to leakster ChargerLab, which has been a trustworthy source of news, all models of the iPhone 15 will support fast wireless charging at 15W using the Qi2 standard. This is a massive U-turn by Apple because it had, till now, limited wireless charging to 7.5W, and only Apple MagSafe accessories could reach 15W.

With the combination of fast wireless charging and the iPhone 15's use of USB-C wired charging, Apple is venturing into virgin territory with their new iPhones.

"ChargerLAB has confirmed from the supply chain that Apple's MagSafe module costs around $16, which is the largest part of the total cost, resulting in higher retail prices," the website explains. "The new Qi2 wireless charging module costs less than one-third the price of Apple's MagSafe module, and manufacturers are not required to be MFi members." This means that cheaper and faster wireless charging accessories will be available on the market.

Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe standard and includes the same magnetic ring that secures the chargers in place.

EU law will require Apple to adopt USB-C by December 2024, but they could have continued using the Lightning connector for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 (expected to launch in September 2023 and 2024, respectively).

Additionally, it is expected that iOS 17 will allow the installation of apps from third-party app stores. The European Union has been pushing Apple to open up the App Store, but this change was not expected until another year. Apple is now embracing this change.

With so many changes happening at Apple, potential upgraders to the iPhone 15 is something to really look forward to. And one can only imagine what changes iPhone 16 will be rolled out with.

First Published Date: 29 May, 10:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets