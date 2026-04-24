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Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Lava Bold N1 5G mobile new variant launched in India: Price, availability details

Lava Bold N1 5G mobile new variant launched in India: Price, availability details

Lava has launched a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of its Bold N1 5G smartphone in India. Check price, availability and launch offers.

Updated on: Apr 24 2026, 11:32 IST
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By MD IJAJ KHAN

Lava Bold N1 5G mobile
Lava Bold N1 5G 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant mobile phone launched in India. (Lava)

Lava has expanded its budget-friendly Bold N1 5G lineup in India by launching a new storage and memory option. The latest variant brings 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, adding to the configurations that were introduced when the smartphone first went on sale in the country last year. The company is positioning this version for users who need more space and memory without moving to a different device.

Lava Bold N1 5G (6GB +128GB): Price in India

The new model is priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available for purchase starting May 1 through Amazon. The new variant is available in two colour options: Champagne Gold and Royal Blue. As part of a limited-time offer, the device will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 11,999. This new option joins the existing 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, which continue to be available in India at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 7,999.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Specifications and Features

The Lava Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen uses 2.5D glass and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup led by a 13MP primary sensor, supported by AI-based features. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also comes with face unlock support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

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Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T765 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the latest variant. It runs on Android 15. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion, allowing users to use unused storage to extend memory up to 12GB. Storage can be expanded further via a microSD card, with support for up to 1TB.

In terms of build, the Lava Bold N1 5G carries an IP54 rating, which offers protection against dust and light splashes. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes 5G support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, and OTG functionality. Lastly, the Lava Bold N1 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

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First Published Date: 24 Apr, 11:32 IST
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