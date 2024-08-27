 Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay ₹126000000 for... | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay 126000000 for...

Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay 126000000 for...

Lenovo employee claims that he was dismissed for the wrongful wee, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 11:40 IST
Lenovo employee fired for peeing in hotel lobby; Demands company to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>126000000 for...
Former Lenovo employee has been unemployed since he was fired for peeing in a hotel lobby. (Amazon)

A Lenovo computer salesman has found himself in a swirl of trouble, fired from his job after he says a bladder condition forced him to relieve himself in a lobby of his Times Square hotel.

Richard Becker, 66, is seeking at least $1.5 million from the American subsidiary of the Chinese computer giant after being dismissed for the wrongful wee, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court and seen by AFP.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Lenovo K8 Plus
  • Venom Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,490₹7,999
Buy now
44% OFF
Micromax IN 1B
  • Blue
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹5,899₹10,499
Buy now
Realme C21Y 64GB
  • Cross Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹8,299
Check details
Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM
  • Gold
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹8,490
Check details

He accused the company of "discrimination on the basis of disability in violation of New York State and New York City human rights laws."

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: “Never work for an Indian manager”: Microsoft employee based in Europe ‘warns' in Reddit post

According to the suit, Becker was returning to his hotel near New York's Times Square after a work dinner in February when he found himself "overwhelmed" and forced to answer nature's call in a vestibule located on a separate floor from the main lobby.

"A coworker noticed Becker urinating, and -- out of apparent spite and malice -- promptly reported him to HR, even though Becker's conduct caused no harm to anyone whatsoever," the lawsuit said.

Becker said he has been dealing with a chronic bladder condition since 2016 and is under the treatment of a urologist. The court filing said Lenovo colleagues and managers were aware of his condition.

"No sympathy, let alone compliance with the law, would be forthcoming from Lenovo. Instead, within days, Becker was terminated by his employer, following a sham HR 'investigation' in which he was not even interviewed," the lawsuit said.

The Long Island man has been unemployed since.

Lenovo did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 11:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works how to disable ‘people you may know’ friend suggestions on facebook whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know zomato’s new feature: order food online today and get delivery after 2 days how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets